Sassy Cow Creamery near Columbus provides free milk with ‘kindness cooler’
0 comments
topical alert top story

Sassy Cow Creamery near Columbus provides free milk with ‘kindness cooler’

  • 0
Sassy Cow Creamery provides free milk with ‘kindness cooler’

Taylor and Faith Baerwolf stand next to the "kindness cooler" at Sassy Cow Creamery for providing free milk during the coronavirus pandemic.

 JUSTIN LOEWEN/Contributed

Weathering the coronavirus storm has become a little easier for local dairy lovers thanks to the generosity of a Columbus farmstead.

Just outside of its W4192 Bristol Road store, Sassy Cow Creamery has installed a refrigerator that is continually stocked up with all types of milk, including whole milk, 2%, 1%, skim milk, chocolate milk and even 4% lactose-free milk. Known as the “kindness cooler,” this free resource is accessible to all during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We started the cooler because last week everything was about tough times out there and all businesses shutting down, so we wanted to make sure we could find the quickest thing that we could do to be of help for our community here,” Sassy Cow Creamery owner James Baerwolf said. “We work with some other groups too, pantries and that, but this was a way for us to do something out here, very straightforward.”

The kindness cooler, which opened on March 24, was the brainchild of Baerwolf’s daughters Faith and Taylor.

“We wanted to find a way to help out the community and people around us,” Faith said. “This seemed like the best way to be able to do it using our resources that we are able to have.”

The family isn’t keeping track of how much milk is given out, but they plan to keep the refrigerator stocked for at least a month or two, James said. As a business that provides food, Sassy Cow Creamery is also allowed to continue its regular operations under the state’s “Safer at Home” order.

“We have a lot of distribution that goes out to area grocery stores and businesses, so just because there are restrictions and quarantines, we still have to operate every day of the week,” James said. “We have to be open out here too for our customers.”

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chris S. Olson, 52, Portage
Obituaries

Chris S. Olson, 52, Portage

PORTAGE — Chris S. Olson, age 52, of Portage, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at St. Clare Hospital. Chris, son of Chris and Patricia …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News