Sassy Cow Creamery near Columbus provides free milk with ‘kindness cooler’

Weathering the coronavirus storm has become a little easier for local dairy lovers thanks to the generosity of a Columbus farmstead.
Just outside of its W4192 Bristol Road store, Sassy Cow Creamery has installed a refrigerator that is continually stocked up with all types of milk, including whole milk, 2%, 1%, skim milk, chocolate milk and even 4% lactose-free milk. Known as the “kindness cooler,” this free resource is accessible to all during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We started the cooler because last week everything was about tough times out there and all businesses shutting down, so we wanted to make sure we could find the quickest thing that we could do to be of help for our community here,” Sassy Cow Creamery owner James Baerwolf said. “We work with some other groups too, pantries and that, but this was a way for us to do something out here, very straightforward.”
The kindness cooler, which opened on March 24, was the brainchild of Baerwolf’s daughters Faith and Taylor.
“We wanted to find a way to help out the community and people around us,” Faith said. “This seemed like the best way to be able to do it using our resources that we are able to have.”
The family isn’t keeping track of how much milk is given out, but they plan to keep the refrigerator stocked for at least a month or two, James said. As a business that provides food, Sassy Cow Creamery is also allowed to continue its regular operations under the state’s “Safer at Home” order.
“We have a lot of distribution that goes out to area grocery stores and businesses, so just because there are restrictions and quarantines, we still have to operate every day of the week,” James said. “We have to be open out here too for our customers.”
