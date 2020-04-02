Sassy Cow Creamery near Columbus provides free milk with ‘kindness cooler’

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Weathering the coronavirus storm has become a little easier for local dairy lovers thanks to the generosity of a Columbus farmstead.

Just outside of its W4192 Bristol Road store, Sassy Cow Creamery has installed a refrigerator that is continually stocked up with all types of milk, including whole milk, 2%, 1%, skim milk, chocolate milk and even 4% lactose-free milk. Known as the “kindness cooler,” this free resource is accessible to all during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We started the cooler because last week everything was about tough times out there and all businesses shutting down, so we wanted to make sure we could find the quickest thing that we could do to be of help for our community here,” Sassy Cow Creamery owner James Baerwolf said. “We work with some other groups too, pantries and that, but this was a way for us to do something out here, very straightforward.”

The kindness cooler, which opened on March 24, was the brainchild of Baerwolf’s daughters Faith and Taylor.

“We wanted to find a way to help out the community and people around us,” Faith said. “This seemed like the best way to be able to do it using our resources that we are able to have.”