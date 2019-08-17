Daily gate admission to the Dodge County Fair is $7 before noon or $10 after that. Children 9 and under are free.
Today
8 a.m. — Junior Fair judging of goats
9 a.m. — Junior Fair judging of cats
9 a.m. — Horse pull at Grandstand
10 a.m. — Junior Fair younger brother/sister class
Noon to 12:30 p.m. — Pig, duck and goat races on South Fairview Road
12:30 p.m. — Dodge County Holstein Futurity Show
1 p.m. — Farm Tractor pull at Grandstand
2-2:30 p.m. — Pig, duck and goat races on South Fairview Road
3 p.m. — Chainsaw Carving Auction
3-3:30 p.m. — Nick’s Kids Show on West Midway Circle
3:30-4 p.m. — Wild World of Animals on North Grand Avenue
4 p.m. — Small animal auction
4-4:30 p.m. — Pig, duck and goat races on South Fairview Road
5-5:30 p.m. — Nick’s Kids Show on West Midway Circle
5:30-6 p.m. — Wild World of Animals on North Grand Avenue
5-8 p.m. — Alexis at Radio Park Stage
6-6:30 p.m. — Pig, duck and goat races on South Fairview Road
7-7:30 p.m. — Nick’s Kids Show on West Midway Circle
7 p.m. — Supreme Showmanship
7:30-8 p.m. — Wild World of Animals on North Grand Avenue
8-9:30 p.m. — Great White and Slaughter at Grandstand stage
9-11:30 p.m. — Music by DJ Jeff Hall at Radio Park
9:30-11:30 p.m. — Alexis at Radio Park Stage
Sunday
8:30 a.m. — “Come as you are” worship service with Rock Firm Church, Beaver Dam
9 a.m. — Badger Truck pulling at the Grandstand
10 a.m. — Little Flock showmanship
11:30 a.m. — Dairy Youth recognition auction
Noon to 12:30 p.m. — Pig, duck and goat races on South Fairview Road
1-1:30 p.m. — Nick’s Kids Show on West Midway Circle
1 p.m. — Little Bunny showmanship
1 p.m. — Junior Fair model horse showmanship
1-4 p.m. — Demolition derby at the Grandstand
1:30-2 p.m. — Wild World of Animals on North Grand Avenue
1:30 p.m. — Little Britches Showmanship
2-2:30 p.m. — Pig, duck and goat races on South Fairview Road
3-3:30 p.m. — Nick’s Kids Show on West Midway Circle
3:30-4 p.m. — Wild World of Animals on North Grand Avenue
3:30 p.m. — Little Shepherds showmanship
3:30-4 p.m. — Swingin’ Beavers Square Dance at Radio Park
4 p.m. — 4-H style show at Radio Park
4-4:30 p.m. — Pig, duck and goat races on South Fairview Road
5 p.m. — Junior Fair Herdsmanship awards
5-5:30 p.m. — Wild World of Animals on North Grand Avenue
5:30-6 p.m. — Nicks Kids Show on West Midway Circle
5:30-6 p.m. — Pig, duck and goat races on South Fairview Road
6-8 p.m. — Demolition derby at the Grandstand
