Portage Historic Preservation Commission Chairman Doug Klapper stood under a tent Saturday at the entrance of Silver Lake Cemetery, escaping from the downpour that began shortly after he began guiding a walking tour as part of the first Saturday in the Cemetery event.
“It was definitely a good learning experience,” Klapper said as rain pelted the tent.
Despite the gloomy weather, about 20 people showed up to learn more about five people buried in the cemetery. Klapper said research shows it is likely one of the oldest in the state. Opening in 1853, Silver Lake Cemetery spans 30 acres with 4 acres of roadway and more than 5,000 people buried there.
One of those people is Miles Talcott Alverson, a prominent citizen of the city in the late 1800s, who built his own house. Alverson was active in carpentry and farming and served as Columbia County treasurer in the 1860s and 1870s. He operated a real estate and insurance business and worked with the City Bank or Portage until his retirement in 1909, dying just nine years later.
Alverson was played by Baraboo resident Brian Domenget, who explained his life story standing just feet from a large gravestone bearing the name “Alverson.” Standing under a black umbrella in a black bowler hat and suit, Domenget embodied Alverson as he explained to guests how the man lived.
“I think as we get to do this a bit more, get a bit more interactive, it’s a lot easier,” Domenget said, noting that the rain had possibly dampened attendees’ excitement. “Actually, the rain kind of makes it more exciting.”
The event was organized by the five active members of the historic commission, as well as director and script writer Scott Rawson, who joined one of the tour groups Saturday. Klapper said Rawson met with Judy Eulberg, who has been hosting tours for the commission since 2018, to begin planning in January.
Rawson has done reenactments similar to the Portage event before. He said the draw is to avoid the dry material reading tends to bring for those who want to learn more.
“People can interact with history instead of just reading about it,” Rawson said. “These were real people, they had real lives.”
Rawson echoed Klapper in calling the initial year of the event a “learning experience.”
“We didn’t know what to expect, we had some learning curves,” Rawson said. “It was our first time and I think it went really well.”
He added that the support from people who attended was “fantastic.” Multiple people bundled in coats and under umbrellas shuffled out of the cemetery, but stopped at the entrance to thank the organizers, complimenting the tour despite being soaked from the rain.
Last-minute replacements of actors who were unable to attend the event due to illness or schedule conflicts was part of the adjustments organizers had to learn in real time, Rawson said. Domenget said he stepped in for someone who was unable to portray one of the five people who were part of the tour.
“That’s why some of these people are still what I call, ‘On book,’” Rawson said.
He said it took a good amount of time to put together the scripts, adding that there was a lot of research for some people and little needed for others.
“When it came to Hugh McFarlane, I had less than a recipe card of information, so there was a lot we had to do with that,” Rawson said. “Zona Gale, conversely, I almost had too much information.”
McFarlane was an Irishman who immigrated to the city in the 19th century and served in the Wisconsin Territorial House of Representatives and State Assembly, eventually moving to Arlington, where he died. Gale was a Portage native and Pulitzer Prize-winning author.
Historic Preservation Commission Vice Chairman Kyle Little went on a tour as well. He said the turnout was positive.
“It was nice to see a mixed variety of people, younger and older, and people were engaged and asking questions,” Little said. “I don’t think people knew how many familiar names were in this cemetery.”
Klapper said the commission will plan to host another event, but will take members will take experience from the fist one into account. There may be a possible rain date scheduled, or an alternate location if the weather does turn bad, he said. Klapper noted that they hope to host another event in either 2020 or 2021 and it will likely become a biennial tour. They also hope to portray twice as many people next time, he said.
