A public hearing will cover new terms of an intergovernmental cooperation agreement among the villages of Sauk City and Prairie du Sac and the town of Prairie du Sac.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Sauk Prairie School District office.
The agreement was created to designate boundary lines as well as to determine what properties will likely be annexed to the villages from the town in the near future.
“It’s meant to promote orderly development in the communities,” said Alan Wildman, village of Prairie du Sac administrator.
The original pact began with a five-year term in 2009, and was extended for another five years in 2014. The terms, current boundary lines and annexations expire on Dec. 31 if a new agreement is not reached.
Wildman notes that a new agreement will not change any property lines or current annexed properties. The property owner is still the deciding party in whether they would like to annex services like sewage and water utilities to the villages.
You have free articles remaining.
Instead the agreement looks at which properties will likely annex, and determines which village, Sauk City or Prairie du Sac properties, property owners and developers would annex to for village utilities.
“The reason for the agreement is so that everyone is on the same page among the three municipalities,” said Wildman. “Most homeowners and property owners shouldn’t see much of a change.”
In both the previous agreement and the current one being considered, the municipalities treat anything west of Highway 12 and Sauk Prairie Road as boundary lines among the three municipalities and their annexations, said Wildman.
In addition to boundary lines and annexation, the agreement also touches on other intergovernmental efforts such as the Sauk Prairie Comprehensive Plan and joint economic development.
Following the public hearing, each of the municipalities will hold an individual vote to ratify the agreement. The boards can also choose to table to the agreement if they determine there needs to be substantial changes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)