Sauk area continues virus fight

On March 19, Prairie du Sac and Sauk City both declared a state of emergency in their respective villages as a way to ensure services integral to the operation of the municipality can function.

According to Sauk City Village Administrator Vicki Breunig, “Declaring this state of emergency allows the village to respond quickly to protect the health and welfare of people within … Sauk City during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Prairie du Sac Village Administrator Alan Wildman used a tornado’s impact on the village as an example. Major damage that could occur due to a natural disaster would likely be more than the village could handle on its own. A state of emergency declaration would allow emergency measures to be taken and would supersede existing ordinances where applicable.

“It allows us to do things—and I don’t know right now what that might be – like close down streets if need be, or redirect traffic,” Wildman said. “This is new for everybody facing this. But we all have disaster plans in place, although they tend to be geared toward natural disasters, not a virus. But it is something we can adapt.”