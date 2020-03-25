Sauk area continues virus fight

On March 19, Prairie du Sac and Sauk City both declared a state of emergency in their respective villages as a way to ensure services integral to the operation of the municipality can function.
According to Sauk City Village Administrator Vicki Breunig, “Declaring this state of emergency allows the village to respond quickly to protect the health and welfare of people within … Sauk City during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Prairie du Sac Village Administrator Alan Wildman used a tornado’s impact on the village as an example. Major damage that could occur due to a natural disaster would likely be more than the village could handle on its own. A state of emergency declaration would allow emergency measures to be taken and would supersede existing ordinances where applicable.
“It allows us to do things—and I don’t know right now what that might be – like close down streets if need be, or redirect traffic,” Wildman said. “This is new for everybody facing this. But we all have disaster plans in place, although they tend to be geared toward natural disasters, not a virus. But it is something we can adapt.”
For example, the current federal and state rules around Covid-19 prohibit gatherings of 10 people or more. This makes it a challenge for village board meetings and school board meetings to occur. And, as Wildman explained, it isn’t as simple as having a conference call. Federal law prohibits such business to be conducted and closed to the public. So that hypothetical conference call would have to be made available to the entire public. And seating options are also limited under these guidelines where people have to practice social distancing. While they continue to work things out, both villages have cancelled their next governmental meeting.
In both villages, closures and modifications have been made to municipal operations, including limited public access to municipal buildings. Village leaders are asking people to conduct whatever business they can online. The doors will remain open as per Gov. Tony Evers’ mandate for people to do in-person absentee voting, but Wildman said residents can go online and request an absentee ballot from home.
Sauk City Village Clerk Heidi Koch said the village is “highly encouraging” voting absentee by mail in the April 7 election, “… in an attempt to lessen the amount of people gathering at village hall to vote on Election Day.”
You have free articles remaining.
Those who are arguably most vulnerable to the virus are those who must work directly with the public, from the cashier at the grocery store or restaurant drive thru to those in the public safety and healthcare industries. With supplies vital to their health and safety in limited quantity, the Sauk Prairie Police Department is asking for donations of unopened N95 face masks, medical-grade gloves and suits or coveralls, hand-sanitizer and sanitizing wipes for officers, emergency medical personnel and firefighters.
Sauk Prairie Hospital has posted new restrictions for hospital and clinic entry in light of the pandemic, which includes limiting visitors, postponements of elective surgeries and procedures and suspended classes and services.
Sauk Prairie Healthcare’s Chief Executive Officer Shawn Lerch publicly asserted the hospital has been preparing for the inevitability of Covid-19’s reach into the U.S. – and Sauk County – in collaboration with community and healthcare partners.
“Our planning focuses on meeting the needs of a large influx in patients requiring advanced, critical care,” Lerch stated. “This global pandemic will take everyone to slow the spread and lessen the surge of patients currently seen in Europe. That why it is critical our communities take Gov. Evers’ “Safer at Home” orders seriously.”
Lerch emphasized slowing the spread of the virus means practicing social distancing, minimal travel, self-monitoring for symptoms and isolating/quarantining at early onset of symptoms.
“It’s extremely important to know the choices you make today could make the difference in how hard our communities are impacted by this virus,” Lerch said. “People need to understand, the plea to social distance and stay at home is not just about Coronavirus, it’s most importantly about our region’s health systems’ ability to provide critical, lifesaving care.”
For absentee voting procedures, visit myvotewisconsin.gov.
For local, municipal response to Covid-19, visit saukcity.net/ and prairiedusac.net/.
For new rules when going to Sauk Prairie Healthcare, visit saukprairiehealthcare.org/. And, for information on donating supplies for public safety, visit facebook.com/saukprairiepd, and scroll down for the post.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.