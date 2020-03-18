Sauk business suffers during outbreak

However, she is offering families an alternative: “With Facetime, Zoom and Messenger I can give a virtual lesson, which is fortunate” she said. “I have a feeling most will choose to opt out, because it isn’t a priority at this time. But I decided to still offer the option because kids still need things to do to keep their minds healthy. So we will offer as many options as we can to our families so long as we both remain healthy.”

With his wife working as a transplant coordinator for a Madison-based hospital, Prairie du Sac resident John Brennan Jr. has opted to temporarily reduce services with his business, John Joseph Coffee, based in Sauk City. “I would say it was definitely part of the decision,” Brennan said of his wife’s job at the hospital. “There are a lot of moving pieces. We don’t know how bad it’s going to be in Madison and if she gets pulled onto floor units or the ICU versus her desk. When she comes home she could potentially expose me or the kids. And I had to make that decision, do I want to take that into the coffee shop and to my customers. It’s kind of scary, but that’s the deal. No one wants to be the person who accidentally gives it to their grandmother or elderly neighbor.”