Sauk business suffers during outbreak

Social distancing and self-imposed quarantines are just two of the ways residents are adapting to the near daily changing recommendations to stay healthy during the COVID-19 outbreak. Amidst the closing stores, restaurants, companies and services that are limited, small business owners are having to make difficult choices about staff, whether or not to keep their doors open and find alternative ways to keep going.
Prairie du Sac resident Maria Pape-Thompson is in the unique position of trying to keep one business open, while cutting back on another. Pape-Thompson, who owns Ms. Maria and Big D’s Preschool and Childcare Center along with her husband, Derek Thompson, also offers private voice and piano lessons. But with the state and federal mandates limiting social interaction to small groups, the couple had to make the decision to restrict the number of people coming in and out of her business.
“The biggest thing that I try to do is take care of my circle,” Pape-Thompson said. “My husband and I are taking every precaution we can to limit the spread of the virus, and that has meant limiting the number of visitors we allow into our home outside the daycare circle. I’ve had big communications with families and have been very transparent, but the hardest thing is having to be so strict with our rules at this time. That means even if your child doesn’t have a fever but is coughing, we are asking them to stay home.”
Limiting the number of people into her home-based childcare has meant cancelling private piano and voice lessons for the kids and adults she teaches.
You have free articles remaining.
“We made that decision recently to avoid having those extra germs in our home,” Pape-Thompson said.
However, she is offering families an alternative: “With Facetime, Zoom and Messenger I can give a virtual lesson, which is fortunate” she said. “I have a feeling most will choose to opt out, because it isn’t a priority at this time. But I decided to still offer the option because kids still need things to do to keep their minds healthy. So we will offer as many options as we can to our families so long as we both remain healthy.”
With his wife working as a transplant coordinator for a Madison-based hospital, Prairie du Sac resident John Brennan Jr. has opted to temporarily reduce services with his business, John Joseph Coffee, based in Sauk City. “I would say it was definitely part of the decision,” Brennan said of his wife’s job at the hospital. “There are a lot of moving pieces. We don’t know how bad it’s going to be in Madison and if she gets pulled onto floor units or the ICU versus her desk. When she comes home she could potentially expose me or the kids. And I had to make that decision, do I want to take that into the coffee shop and to my customers. It’s kind of scary, but that’s the deal. No one wants to be the person who accidentally gives it to their grandmother or elderly neighbor.”
Fortunately for Brennan, who owns the shop with his father, John Brennan Sr., the business started out with online orders before opening a storefront. So Brennan is simply going back to the basics. At night he heads into the shop and does the roasting and packaging. As people order, Brennan makes home deliveries.
“We’re getting creative,” Brennan said. “We’ve let people know about our local discount code, which gives people a discount by removing the shipping and handling. Now I am just putting their bag of coffee in a plastic bag and hanging it on their door, like an old-fashioned milk man.”
Admittedly, Brennan said his product is a little easier to get creative with – and he can do it with minimal contact to other people. Other businesses have had no choice but to drastically reduce products and services, while others, like restaurants and bars, are having to close altogether while the pandemic gives way.