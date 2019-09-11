In a 3-2 vote, the Village Board of Sauk City denied a special event permit to the Village Pub after receiving a letter expressing concern.
The Village Pub applied for the permit to allow live music on the outdoor patio from 9 P.M to 11 P.M. Sep. 28.
In a letter to the Village Board, nearby resident Dan Kelter voiced “ongoing concern” over the Village Pub and the level of noise affecting neighbors at night. Village Administrator Vicki Breunig, Sauk Prairie Police Lieutenant Travis Hilliard and the Village Pub Owners were copied on the letter.
“The ongoing disruptions posed by the Village Pub remain unaddressed and a pattern of disregard for the neighborhood is emerging,” Kelter said.
Kelter was unable to attend the Sep. 10 meeting due to work. “I look forward to attending future meetings and my schedule allows,” Kelter said.
Kelter said when he expressed his concerns to the Village Pub owners, they “seemed apathetic.”
“There is often a party spanning two to three nights each weekend at the end of our block, weather permitting, (and) the noise lasts into the morning if left unchecked,” Kelter said. “I will not there are occasional nights of reprieve where much to our surprise it is quiet and peaceful, but this is largely the exception.”
Village Board Member John Schmidt recommended approving the special event permit due to the fact other permits were recently approved, and then review the matter afterward.
“After this maybe we can take a look,” Schmidt said.
Village Board Member Richard Marks said he felt Kelter would not be the only neighbor to complain, should the event be held as planned.
“Vintage (Brewery) closes their shop up at 9 P.M., 11 P.M. is just too late,” Marks said. “We have families living next door.”
When the Village Pub building was the Woodshed Ale House, run by Vintage, live music events were held but they were inside the building.
Village Board Member Bob Dederich said the previously approved special event permits had no complaints beforehand, which makes the Village Pub permit different.
In a 3-2 vote, the special event permit was denied. Dederich, Marks, and Abby Strunz voted “no” while Schmidt and Steve Haag voted “yes.”
Jim Anderson and Lynn Rausch were not present at the Sep. 10 meeting.
Village Pub officials were in attendance at the meeting, but left before the Sauk Prairie Eagle could receive any of their comments.
