Sauk City locals got their first look at what will be the new location for their community library Aug. 29.
The new 615 Phillips Boulevard location, formerly occupied by marketing firm Straight Forward, was acquired after a $1 million donation from the Craig C. Culver Family Foundation in April.
The Aug. 29 meeting was officially a public input session put on by the Sauk City Library Board, but was not a board meeting, as not all members were present and no action was scheduled to be taken. The next board meeting is scheduled for Sep. 9.
The purpose of the meeting was to “welcome (locals) to the future home of the George Culver Community Library,” said Sauk City Board President Ben Miller. “We wanted to invite the community in, early in the process.”
Notecards were available for people to submit questions or take notes. People could otherwise speak publicly.
Miller said prior to the Culver donation, the board was actively considering an expansion to the current library building.
“We’d gone fairly deep down that path,” Miller said.
When the Straight Forward building came onto the market, the board didn’t anticipate being able to afford buying the building, but a lower than anticipated price and donation from Craig Culver made a purchase feasible.
“He’s a great example of someone giving back to the community,” Miller said of Culver.
The new library building is larger than the existing one, and is all on one floor with the exception of a few small rooms in the great hall.
With highly attended summer programs being held at the library, extra space will be welcome. Library Director Emily Judd said one recent library program saw over 200 children in attendance.
The library will be installing a chair lift for handicap access in the main hall of the building, which is more than twice the size of the current one.
“The biggest single expense is the wheelchair lift we’re putting in,” said MSA Senior Project Architect Carter Arndt, who is overseeing the project.
Six office spaces formerly occupied by marketing executives will be converted into meeting and study rooms. Study rooms will be replicated as much as possible with ones below so people with mobility challenges that might prohibit stair use will still have access to the same amenities and services as everyone else.
The library is considering installing sound absorbing panels to eliminate excess noise and potential echoing in high-ceiling main room.
The new location is next to a bike and pedestrian trail running through Sauk City, allowing for a natural flow of foot traffic. Judd said an outdoor patio with tables and chairs will be installed for passerby to relax and connect to WiFi.
“We would really like to connect to the bike path, because we really see that as an advantage to the location,” Miller said.
The board also hopes to run a sidewalk along the side of the building to make it more accessible. Miller said the board would consider solar panels on the roof.
Depending on board decisions, parking might eventually be restricted on the west side of Dallas Street to avoid having cars on both sides of the street. “That’s one of the reasons we want to make sure we are talking to the community,” Miller said.
Judd said about two thirds of the shelving at the current library can be moved, but the remainder is built into the wall and is in a fixed location.
“The amount of work we’re doing to the building is very limited,” Arndt said. “We’re not installing that much in the building… That’s part of the value of the whole project, (to) not do a whole cut and remodel because it’s so fresh.”
Despite relatively light plans for the building, some attendees offered praise for the project.
“The plans are amazing,” said Dan Kelter of the Friends of Sauk City History. “It’s amazing how much this already feels like a library.”
