Animal House Pet Supplies Owner Tara Hellenbrand said she’s always wanted a place for the store’s cats to hang out, so when the Sauk City pet store moved she jumped at the chance to set aside a spot for them.
Besides being a full line pet store for small animals, the business also operates as an animal rescue to cats and offering them up for adoption. The “Whisker Lounge” as it’s been called has been open since the store’s location at 815 Madison Street opened six months ago and has received positive reaction from the community, Hellenbrand said.
“It’s good therapy and its good for the cats too it socializes them really well,” she said.
The lounge is free for people to visit with a donation accepted to help the business with expenses for the cats, like vet care and food. The room has a couch and chair for people to sit and pet the estimated 25 cats, while the animals have cat trees, toys, window boxes and shelves to roam around and play.
Hellenbrand said when the store was at its old location on Phillips Boulevard the cats free roamed around the store, but that came with a few issues.
“I’d have to deal with the cats ripping into bags of food and helping themselves and just a little bit more maintenance as far as cleaning,” she said, adding it also presented challenges for people who have allergies to cats.
Hellenbrand said the pet store is still completing setting some items up, finishing setting up its fish and reptile room, which they hope to complete within the next month to month and a half.
All the cats in the Whisker Lounge are rescue cats and are fixed, Hellenbrand said. The cats are available for adoption by filling out an application at the store or she can email the application to those interested in giving a cat a permanent home. She said applicants must be 18 years or older or have parental consent if under 18. Adopting a cat is not required to visit the lounge.
Animal House is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The only rule in the lounge is to be respectful of the cats and the store, she said.
Visiting the Whisker Lounge after a long day of school is a way to relieve stress for Prairie du Sac resident Grace Fauerbach.
“I like to pet the kitty’s it’s kind of nice when they are all over you,” Fauerbach, an 18-year-old Prairie du Sac resident said.
