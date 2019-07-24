Funding for the splash pad construction at Riverfront Park in Sauk City received a $10,000 boost after donations from Cenex and Consumers Co-op.
The donation was made as part of a Cenex-sponsored grant program designed to celebrate towns across the United States.
“The grant program is open to all the 1,500 Cennex locations,” said Cenex Representative Rozlyn Paradis. “We hope to donate over $100,000 to different communities across our footprint.”
Consumers Co-op Chief Executive Joel Marcott said the donation started with the Cenex in Sauk City.
“The submission was made by one of our store managers in Sauk City, Jayme Hellenbrand, and he identified the riverfront and the eagle (watching) as something that was really special to him about living in Sauk Prairie,” Marcott said. “When we were notified of our pass-through grant from Cennex, I conferred with Jayme and he wanted to make sure the donation went to something that benefited the whole community.”
The $5,000 Cenex donation was matched by Consumers Co-op, for a total of $10,000.
Sauk City Village President Jim Anderson said the donation will help realize the vision of Riverfront Park.
“What it means for the park is quality of life,” Anderson said. “It brings something we desperately need… there are a lot of people just waiting for the day (the splash pad) opens.”
Anderson praised Consumers Co-op for matching the original donation. “The fact that they even thought about doing that, is really good,” Anderson said. “That’s a way of giving back and it’s just a huge donation.”
Marcott said there was discussion over how the funds would be used at Riverfront Park, and it was agreed upon the donation should go towards something that would benefit the whole community.
“(The splash pad) creates that communal place where, not only do you have your eagle watchers, but you have your families,” Marcott said.
Construction of Riverfront Park began in April.
“The Cenex brand has a deep-rooted history of serving the people and communities of rural America,” said CHS Marketing Director Bryan Brignac in a statement. “We are proud of our network, like the folks at Consumers Cooperative, who play an active role in enriching their communities.”
