Sauk City Village Board candidates make their pitch for election

“The residents who live in our community and the businesses that make their homes here should be our first priority. Our community does incredible work to support its own success; the long list of projects announced just this past year and community sponsorship are an achievement to be proud of. Our village board can work alongside the many active groups in our community to support ongoing success. Growing organically and filling the needs of the community is important. We should ensure our businesses have a healthy customer base and our residents can find what they need locally. I find Sauk Prairie appealing because it’s small and prosperous; it would be my intention to support that strong foundation.

We can do more to cultivate tourism and promote Sauk Prairie as a destination to the outlying communities and beyond. Sauk Prairie was a featured destination on “Discover Wisconsin.” The Great Sauk State Trail, our new parks and all our local businesses will continue to be discovered by more people, but more can be done to ensure we are ready to handle those visitors.

5. What do you think the village is lacking, why do you think it would benefit from your answer, and how do you propose the village goes about getting “it?“