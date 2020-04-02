Sauk City Village Board candidates make their pitch for election

On April 7, residents of Sauk City will take to the polls for the Spring Election. Locally, five candidates are running for three seats on the Sauk City Village Board, with only one incumbent, Abigail Butson-Strunz, seeking reelection. Two other longtime board members, Steve Haag and Robert Diedrich, filed non-candidacy papers for their next term.
Along with Butson-Strunz, four newcomers will vie for a board seat: Jeffrey K. Boll, Jonathan Cody, Daniel Kelter and Amy Krumenauer. Each candidate expressed their views heading into the April 7 election.
Amy Krumenauer: Krumenauer and her husband raised their two children in Sauk City; her family has been rooted in the area for generations. She holds an accounting degree along with a master’s certificate in project management. Krumenauer is currently employed at Madison College, and past positions have been relative to accounting and technology. She has previously served on the board of a worker’s union, a credit union, and on various other committees and projects. She has also served on several focus groups relative to technology and technology systems. Krumenauer is an instructor of religious formation at St. Joseph Parish in Baraboo, and she enjoys being involved in her church. She is also particular to the outdoors and has a strong interest in state natural areas and conservation efforts.
1. Why do you want to serve the residents of Sauk City in this capacity?
“Being from a family with an extended history in Sauk City, I value the town and the people who have chosen to settle here. This is an opportunity for me to give back.”
2. What sets you apart from the other candidates running? Why should people vote for you?
“As a village, we are all in this together, and the residents should vote for whom they feel will best serve. On my part, I will commit to do my best to represent the citizens and make informed and educated decisions in the best interests of the village of Sauk City. As a lifelong resident, I have a historical perspective of what makes this a great place to live and work.”
3. Sauk City has been making strides to get empty storefronts filled and finding ways to build homes, despite being ‘”landlocked.” If giving the village a grade, A-F, with A being highest and F being lowest, what grade would you give it for its efforts?
“I’m sure the current and past village board members have, from their prospective, made efforts that have been in the best interest of the community to achieve this goal. Providing a grade would not represent the efforts they have made and accomplishments they have achieved. By serving on the village board, I hope to gain additional insight as to what other opportunities we may have within our regulatory limits, to build upon those efforts and build collaborative new ideas.”
4. Understanding homes and businesses are two important elements to the success of a community, what else do you think the village could be doing to get people into town?
“Every resident needs to consider what their picture of a ‘successful village’ looks like. I believe a successful community is much larger than ‘understanding homes and businesses.’ It’s understanding our mission as a village board, and applying that to our policies and decisions.”
5. What do you think the village is lacking, why do you think it would benefit from your answer, and how do you propose the village goes about getting “it?”
“Resource allocation is a strong interest in any government. There is never enough money, right? Getting more is about being strategic in planning for both capital and operational costs, so that you are using your fiscal and staffing resources in the most efficient manner possible to achieve the current needs as well as the vision for the future.”
6. The village has been criticized in the past for not seeking more public input in major decisions and not being transparent enough. But village officials refute this, indicating residents are welcome to attend public meetings, hearings, etc. and provide input, as well as point to legal notices in the newspapers. Do you think the village is doing all it can to inform residents and/or include them of important village matters? If so, why, and if not, why not – and what more could they be doing?
“If elected to the board, I’m certain we can work together on ideas that would provide residents the opportunity to give feedback while still meeting public records regulatory obligations. It can be difficult to attend a public gathering at a specific date and time and with today’s technology, alternative solutions may be available with minimal cost.”
7. In your opinion, what are the three biggest challenges the village is currently facing, or will be facing in the next 5-10 years and why?
“Regardless of the challenges, the board is a representation of our beloved village. Members of the board should be willing to take the time to research all issues and challenges that come their way (they will not always be predictable) and make decisions that are in the best interest of those that reside here. All towns today face economic challenges, growth concerns and environmental issues. I’m certain that I will learn from the strategic plans of the current board what big issues they see at this time and are projecting in the future.”
8. What are the major selling points of the Sauk City community? Why did you choose to live here?
“I’m a fourth-generation resident of Sauk City, and the roots of my loving family have held me in the ground here. I place a high value on my friends, neighbors and community. And our community places high value on the education, health and wellbeing of its residents. That circle is important to me, as well as the environmental and conservation efforts of the county in which it resides.
9. In your opinion, how good of a ‘neighbor’ is the Sauk City community to villages such as Prairie du Sac, Mazomanie, Roxbury, etc?
“Travel today, both physically and through technology, is much shorter than it used to be. In today’s world there is more of a sense of togetherness. Being a good neighbor is being mindful of the interests and dependencies in relation to each other, and I believe as a town we understand that relationship.”
10. Do you feel the village should support the construction of a new police department? Why? Why not?
“I would be very interested in hearing from our community members on this. I have a lot of questions I’m continuing to explore, and there may already be answers to them. For example, it appears that effort has already been done to solidify the facility plans, secure land, etc. and yet the money from the village isn’t committed. Was the board informed when they began this journey and some financial analysis already done? Was feedback already provided on budget limitations so that the structure was conceived with some parameters in mind? Fiscally, what is our long-term operational cost impact? Is it the best use of our resources? Again, the board may already have these answers, and I’ll learn more in time.
11. In your opinion, are Sauk Prairie schools doing fine as is, or do you support another referendum? Why/Why not?
“Our school system has a large impact on our residents. I have confidence in our school board members and that they are doing their best to support the interest of our schools and communities. I am scheduled to attend one of their public forums this week, and I look forward to learning more about their project and have some questions answered before making a final decision. But to rephrase your question, please note that Sauk Prairie schools can be doing fine as is AND (not ‘or’) residents may still see the value in supporting a referendum.”
Daniel Kelter: Kelter and his wife, Amber, moved to the Sauk Prairie area with their three kids in 2016. The Sauk Prairie area became an adopted home town to Kelter, as he spent much time visiting family here, riding bikes with his cousins to Marion Park. He met his wife just a few blocks from where they currently live. He studied design at UW-Stout and has worked for the same company for the past 15 years, learning a lot about customer service and leadership.
1. Why do you want to serve the residents of Sauk City in this capacity?
“I believe everyone has a responsibility to serve their community as they are best able. I’d love to serve the community in this capacity and more. I hope to share my strengths in problem-solving, decision quality and attention to detail. I believe working with others and representing a community requires compassion, consensus building and transparency. There is currently a wealth of knowledge and experience present at the village among its board members and the administrators; I chose to run to learn as much from those individuals as possible.”
2. What sets you apart from the other candidates running? Why should people vote for you?
“I look forward to finding out what sets the candidates apart. So far each have made a favorable impression on me and I’m excited to be running with them. We have a single term incumbent and four candidates new to running; I’m excited we will be adding new points of view to the board. My relative new arrival to the community likely sets me apart. Being new has the unique benefit of forcing you to make a lot of introductions. I enjoy doing that; my wife is really good at it. It’s helped me learn fast and build some good relationships in the community. I believe choosing to connect with people, learning from them and enjoying these connections would serve me well on the board.
3. Sauk City has been making strides to get empty storefronts filled and finding ways to build homes, despite being ‘landlocked.’ If giving the village a grade, A-F, with A being highest and F being lowest, what grade would you give it for its efforts?
“B. I do believe the village always has the well-being of its residents and businesses top of mind. I think they have remained focused on fiscal responsibility. I believe there is opportunity to increase transparency, communication and community involvement.”
4. Understanding homes and businesses are two important elements to the success of a community, what else do you think the village could be doing to get people into town?
“The residents who live in our community and the businesses that make their homes here should be our first priority. Our community does incredible work to support its own success; the long list of projects announced just this past year and community sponsorship are an achievement to be proud of. Our village board can work alongside the many active groups in our community to support ongoing success. Growing organically and filling the needs of the community is important. We should ensure our businesses have a healthy customer base and our residents can find what they need locally. I find Sauk Prairie appealing because it’s small and prosperous; it would be my intention to support that strong foundation.
We can do more to cultivate tourism and promote Sauk Prairie as a destination to the outlying communities and beyond. Sauk Prairie was a featured destination on “Discover Wisconsin.” The Great Sauk State Trail, our new parks and all our local businesses will continue to be discovered by more people, but more can be done to ensure we are ready to handle those visitors.
5. What do you think the village is lacking, why do you think it would benefit from your answer, and how do you propose the village goes about getting “it?“
“The vision for the village could be clearer. A flurry of projects has been recently completed, are getting underway, or are planned for the near future; but there are plenty of details that need attention. The library and police department are set to move out of their existing locations. What becomes of those spaces? Small downtowns thrive when they become a destination and an experience. The river and historic character of Water Street make it a unique asset to the community—it has tremendous value. Retail and dining drive everyday traffic; we need to ensure there is a good balance of those options available.”
5. The village has been criticized in the past for not seeking more public input in major decisions and not being transparent enough. But village officials refute this, indicating residents are welcome to attend public meetings, hearings, etc. and provide input, as well as point to legal notices in the newspapers. Do you think the village is doing all it can to inform residents and/or include them of important village matters?
“Simply that the perception exists—that there isn’t enough transparency and public input—is reason enough to do more. Thankfully, we have an engaged community with strong opinions. Healthy debate and respectful discourse should be cultivated, and new lines of communication should be established. I’d like to see board members accessible via email, social media utilized to share agenda items and ideas in the planning stage, use of the new public library meeting space to host more accessible and approachable village board meetings, and more visible engagement with forums in the community. We can learn from the example set by the school board and other engaged community groups. We can evolve and add new lines of communication, and still ask our residents to engage in the existing forums required to conduct village business. If the village proactively engages the community, we will see more investment and rewarding outcomes.
6. In your opinion, what are the three biggest challenges the village is currently facing, or will be facing in the next 5-10 years and why?
“We stand to lose a wealth of knowledge and experience should board members or village employees choose to retire in the next five to 10 years—it is incumbent on us to create a smooth transition and ensure continuity. The challenges of the last five to 10 years will remain as we grapple with growth, land-locked housing development and budgetary concerns. Five to 10 years from now, several new community projects will be completed and we will need to continue to define who we are, where our money is invested, and how we operate as a village and as part of the larger Sauk Prairie community. Fortunately, each of these challenges will also represent a unique opportunity.”
7. What are the major selling points of the Sauk City community? Why did you choose to live here?
“The community IS the major selling point of Sauk City and the larger Sauk Prairie community: a dedicated school system, a thriving creative community, family-owned businesses that have existed for generations, wealth given to charitable endeavors, helpful neighbors, individuals with a wide range of interests and a diverse set of opinions. This is a community with a strong history and bright future.”
8. Do you feel the village should support the construction of a new police department? Why? Why not?
“Yes. We’re off to a good start with support from the school board. The decision to build near our schools is wise. I expect the two villages to meet their obligations to build a police station that meets the needs of our community and the officers who serve it. A new police department has been actively on the agenda of the community for nearly two decades, and it appears that we’ve reached overwhelming consensus to move forward. Additionally, the Sauk City Fire Department and Sauk Prairie Ambulance need equal consideration and support; they too have needs that need to be addressed.”
9. In your opinion, are Sauk Prairie schools doing fine as is, or do you support another referendum? Why/Why not?
“It’s a lot of money and at first glance, athletic amenities are not enough to motivate me; however, the overall comprehensive plan looks solid and the arguments are sound. Everyone should take the opportunity to learn more if they haven’t already, both from the school board and perhaps an engaged community member, as I did.”
Jonathan Cody: Raised in Sauk City, Cody attended UW La Crosse and the Palmer College of Chiropractic. Upon graduation, Cody returned to the Sauk Prairie area. He has lived in Sauk City for 13 years with his wife and two young sons. He has operated his chiropractic business in Prairie du Sac for 16 years. He has been involved as a volunteer for Friends of the Great Sauk State Trail, Eagles Mountain Bike Team, Capital off road Pathfinders, Sauk Prairie River PAL, Ferry Bluff Eagle Council, and Kiwanis throughout those years. Cody has also served several positions on a board for the condo association.
1. Why do you want to serve the residents of Sauk City in this capacity?
“With the vacancy of two of our trustees it is important to have good people serving the community that think thoroughly through and get input from experts on the issues facing the community. My experiences would suit the community well as my only agenda is to improve the community.
2. What sets you apart from the other candidates running? Why should people vote for you?
“I have a good perspective from growing up here and returning to open a business and start a family. This will help me make decisions that will benefit the community and attract young families or businesses to call Sauk City home.”
3. Sauk City has been making strides to get empty storefronts filled and finding ways to build homes, despite being ‘landlocked.’ If giving the village a grade, A-F, with A being highest and F being lowest, what grade would you give it for its efforts?
“I would give them both an A and a D at the same time, but in different situations. They have successfully attracted a large brew pub, a hotel and redeveloped (the former) Spruce Street School and I give them an A for that. I give them a D in the small business incubator category for not being able to successfully convert the business in the former Dairy Queen to a permanent business and a D in how they didn’t provide more flexibility and notice with the Animal House when their building was coming up for redevelopment. I would like the perception of the village to improve in regard to their relationship to all business so it can be known for being a great place to open a new business or grow and existing one. This can be done by providing fair, flexible and open communication between the village and businesses.
4. Understanding homes and businesses are two important elements to the success of a community, what else do you think the village could be doing to get people into town?
“They can continue to be supportive of the Great Sauk State Trail development. When connected to Dane County and Devils Lake, this will provide more visitors to the community. We can also continue to take advantage of the unique opportunity of having the river and provide more and improved recreation and pedestrian connections between the river and downtown. The village can also continue to improve its relationships with budding businesses to provide an environment for them to thrive.”
5. What do you think the village is lacking, why do you think it would benefit from your answer, and how do you propose the village goes about getting “it?”
“The village is missing a comprehensive plan to improve the walkability and connection to the river from the downtown and Phillips Boulevard areas. With the new trail, park and library, more people will be crossing major roads and there needs to be increased safety awareness. We can accomplish this by improving street markings for crossings. Placing in-street Yield to Pedestrian markers at every cross walk downtown and look into more prominent lighted flashing crosswalk signs in some locations. Additionally, we could look into traffic-calming design changes to slow the traffic in areas of most need. Accomplishing this would provide a better connection to the river trails and parks from residential and business districts and improve safety of the many crossings.”
6. The village has been criticized in the past for not seeking more public input in major decisions and not being transparent enough. But village officials refute this, indicating residents are welcome to attend public meetings, hearings, etc. and provide input, as well as point to legal notices in the newspapers. Do you think the village is doing all it can to inform residents and/or include them of important village matters? If so, why, and if not, why not – and what more could they be doing?
“The village is doing what they are required to do. There are things that they could do above this to improve buy-in from the community. The first step could be to email out agendas to residents that want to be included. Another step is to utilize social media or their website to put out information about what is happening at the village, particularly when it is a large project like the Riverside Park to encourage more conversation with community members.”
7. What are the three biggest challenges the village is currently facing, or will be facing in the next 5-10 years and why?
“It will continue to be a challenge to balance the increased cost of services without the ability to provide growth through traditional land-expansion development. Housing will also continue to be an issue due to being landlocked. Balancing the need for redevelopment of downtown areas while keeping the small-town atmosphere will be a challenge that the board will have a address in the coming years.”
8. What are the major selling points of the Sauk City community? Why did you choose to live here?
“Other than it being my hometown, I was attracted to come back to the area due to the proximity of outdoor recreation areas. In addition to that, having quality schools and services make it an ideal community to live.”
9. Do you feel the village should support the construction of a new police department? Why? Why not?
“Yes. I think we pride ourselves in being a safe community and in giving our hardworking police force an adequate facility to work out of is a no-brainer.”
10. In your opinion, are Sauk Prairie schools doing fine as is, or do you support another referendum? Why/Why not?
“Parts of the referendum are more than overdue and are in the best interest of the community, while some are wish list items that will be great for the community and the school experience. Although I will continue to research this, it appears the district leaders and the school board have put together a package that will provide well for the community for many years to come.”
Jeff Boll: Boll, a 2003 graduate of Sauk Prairie High School, received a bachelor of arts degree from UW-Whitewater in 2007.
1. Why do you want to serve the residents of Sauk City in this capacity?
“I’ve always been interested in serving the community and this is an opportunity to serve and help make meaningful decisions that will positively impact everyone living in Sauk City. It’s the most direct opportunity to help the most amount of people in Sauk City, in my opinion. It’s also a really exciting time to join the village board, with an upcoming school referendum and a new police department occurring soon.”
2. What sets you apart from the other candidates running? Why should people vote for you?
“Being involved with the Chamber of Commerce, and serving on the boards of 6:8, the food pantry, the Optimist Club, Relay for Life, and both living and working in the community, I get to communicate with a large and diverse group of people on a weekly basis—that gives me great perspective. It’s allowed me to stay very connected with what’s going on in the community, and often learning about new businesses or happenings before they are public knowledge and the opportunity to talk with the people behind it.”
3. Sauk City has been making strides to get empty storefronts filled and finding ways to build homes, despite being ‘landlocked.’ If giving the village a grade, A-F, with A being highest and F being lowest, what grade would you give it for its efforts?
“B. I think we’re moving in a great and positive direction with a lot of exciting changes happening. We have a new hotel coming in, the creation of the Great Sauk State Trail, the splash pad and changes to what was formerly August Derleth Park, and an upcoming school referendum.”
4. Understanding homes and businesses are two important elements to the success of a community, what else do you think the village could be doing to get people into town?
“More affordable housing is critical to attracting new people to the community. We have an excellent school district. We have a very safe community. Our continued improvements with the Riverway Park, Great Sauk State Trail, upcoming Culver Community Park, and the improvements the referendum will bring to our schools are just going to make our community more attractive to everyone from young families/first-time homebuyers, to recent retirees looking for their ideal retirement community.”
5. What do you think the village is lacking, why do you think it would benefit from your answer, and how do you propose the village goes about getting “it?”
“We’re lacking in communication. I think everyone can agree new ideas and perspectives are important and keeping an open channel of communication so residents feel they can be heard is something I feel is lacking. I really hope to bridge the communication gap between residents and government.”
4. The village has been criticized in the past for not seeking more public input in major decisions and not being transparent enough. But village officials refute this, indicating residents are welcome to attend public meetings, hearings, etc. and provide input, as well as point to legal notices in the newspapers. Do you think the village is doing all it can to inform residents and/or include them of important village matters?
“It could be improved. There are other options for communication that would better serve the population and better utilizing social media to communicate important changes, or upcoming events is going to be a much better option than reminding community members when meetings are and providing the standard legal notice in the back of the local paper.”
5. In your opinion, what are the three biggest challenges the village is currently facing, or will be facing in the next 5-10 years and why?
“Handling the issue of being landlocked. How can we continue to have steady, continuous growth with the spatial concerns of being landlocked that will almost certainly lead to a serious lack of available housing for anyone looking to move to the community. Passing the school referendum. The high school is 60 years old, so it’s a necessity to improve a lot of the infrastructure to increase safety and efficiencies. (The upcoming referendum) is so much more than a new athletic field and pool.”
6. What are the major selling points of the Sauk City community? Why did you choose to live here?
“I’ve always loved the Sauk Prairie community. When I was first looking to buy a home as opposed to renting, it became all the more attractive. It was great to have a career that allowed the flexibility to work wherever I wanted, but this is a growing phenomenon. Our schools, quality of life/recreation, and safety record I’d put up against any Madison suburb, and when you consider the median home costs in comparison, Sauk City is an even better choice.
7. Do you feel the village should support the construction of a new police department? Why? Why not?
“Absolutely. We’ve outgrown our current department significantly. The police need more space to do their jobs with greater safety and efficiency.”
8. Are Sauk Prairie schools doing fine as is, or do you support another referendum? Why/Why not?
“I view the referendum as a necessity. Hearing from Jeff Wright, Cliff Thompson and Chad Harnisch about the various and continuing issues that having a 60-year-old high school that a large part of it has never been updated convinced me this is crucial. Merrimac Charter School will be able to house and feed all students under one roof. There are so many great things coming with the referendum, but it’s also an opportune time for funding. Rates are moving to historic lows and the proposed tax increase would be $.66 per $1,000 of home value, and that’s on the very high-end of the estimate. Failure to pass this referendum will make these necessary improvements much more difficult, and likely much more expensive.”
Abigail Butson-Strunz: Butson-Strunz was born and raised in Sauk City, having graduated from Sauk Prairie High School. Following graduation, she earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Winona State University and minored in business law. Butson-Strunz is employed as a human resources director for a Culver’s Franchisee, overseeing 35 locations nationwide. She served her first two-year term on the Sauk City Village Board and is seeking re-election. She also serves as a leader of Active Striver’s 4-H Club, organizing youth activities, community service projects and planning for the Sauk County Fair.
1. Why do you want to serve the residents of Sauk City in this capacity?
“I have greatly enjoyed serving on the board the past two years. It has been exciting to see projects come together! I love Sauk City and strive to make the best decisions for our community members.
2. What sets you apart from the other candidates running? Why should people vote for you?
“I believe my recent experience on the board for the past two years sets me apart from other candidates. I am up to speed on current projects in our community and would love to continue to be a part of them! I really appreciate hearing from community members and collecting their feedback on matters.”
3. Sauk City has been making strides to get empty storefronts filled and finding ways to build homes, despite being ‘landlocked.’ If giving the village a grade, A-F, with A being highest and F being lowest, what grade would you give it for its efforts?
“I would give the village an A for their efforts with the current land restraints. The recent Spruce Street project was a creative use of space to help add more homes to our community. The current hotel project will help Sauk City to accommodate new guests in our town. These guests may be coming to utilize our new soccer fields for tournaments or may be visiting the new Culver Park in Prairie du Sac for events and sports. Sauk City is an attractive community for many reasons; when we draw in visitors to our community, we draw in business to our downtown.
4. Understanding homes and businesses are two important elements to the success of a community, what else do you think the village could be doing to get people into town?
“In addition to growing our businesses and adding homes, the village can continue to expand on advertising all that we have to offer. This includes the Sauk City Riverfront Park, the Great Sauk State Trail, Eagle Watching Days and more.”
5. What do you think the village is lacking, why do you think it would benefit from your answer, and how do you propose the village goes about getting “it?”
“The village currently lacks space. We have a lot to offer businesses and families but we need to continue to be creative with our land use to maximize the potential of our community. Efficient use of land provides us with opportunity for community and business growth.”
6. The village has been criticized in the past for not seeking more public input in major decisions and not being transparent enough. But village officials refute this, indicating residents are welcome to attend public meetings, hearings, etc. and provide input, as well as point to legal notices in the newspapers. Do you think the village is doing all it can to inform residents and/or include them of important village matters? If so, why, and if not, why not – and what more could they be doing?
“The village does a great job of posting notices through their current means of communication. However, younger generations have become accustomed to having information at their fingertips. Like many governments in the area, we strive to adapt to these changes in technology to ensure the preferred method of communication is being utilized. It would be beneficial to conduct a survey of our community members to analyze which communication methods they would prefer to see the village use.”
7. In your opinion, what are the three biggest challenges the village is currently facing, or will be facing in the next 5-10 years and why?
“Lack of space for business expansion, lack of space for homes and budget restrictions due to state statutes. The village, due to its limited room for development, has been forced to be creative and make the best use of the space that it currently has. The village also has strategically laid out the industrial park to allow for more business opportunities. Limiting budgets continue to be a concern for many of our neighboring governments. The need for increased services is growing at a pace that state statues have not kept up with. The village will need to continue to look for ways to utilize the budget to the best of their ability.”
8. What are the major selling points of the Sauk City community? Why did you choose to live here?
“Sauk City always has been and always will be my hometown. It is an excellent community with wonderful neighbors. We have the small town feel with “big town benefits” – great parks, the Great Sauk State Trail, wonderful schools and businesses.”
9. Do you feel the village should support the construction of a new police department? Why? Why not?
“The Sauk Prairie Police Department facility has been in need of many upgrades for several years. Police, Fire and EMS are all essential to a strong and safe community. The current location has several issues, including: privacy concerns with thin walls, plumbing issues, traffic concerns of pulling out on Water Street, fire suppression, outdated systems, and lack of space.
10. Are Sauk Prairie schools doing fine as is, or do you support another referendum? Why/Why not?
“We have an excellent school system in Sauk Prairie and I strongly support the enhancement of our classrooms, technology and security in our schools. If there is anything that concerns me with the referendum it is that it has not factored in the costs of utilities, cleaning and staffing of these additions. I look forward to learning more about the referendum and how these additional costs might be covered.”
