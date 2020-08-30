Sauk, Columbia brace for fall effect during COVID-19 pandemic

Portage Mayor Rick Dodd said the city has been largely operating under its own percentages since they are unable to get answers from the county health department. He specifically criticized Lorenz’s lack of communication with the public through municipality officials and news sources.

Through use of two Census tracts, the city has been able to ensure its own numbers, Dodd said. Their positivity rate had been slightly more than 2% and is currently around 4% or slightly less, he said. They have been tracking numbers daily.

“At this point, we’re considering everything to be fairly stable yet,” Dodd said. “We’re trying to see what the mask requirement is going to do for us because at this point, that’s the best thing we could do.”

The city remains concerned, Dodd said. It doesn’t have its own health officer and has relied on the county in the past.

In Sauk County, testing numbers have been decreasing in recent weeks. Part of that is fewer testing events, but also the likelihood that the public is not as vigilant in its willingness to take part, Lawther said.