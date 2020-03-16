Sauk, Columbia counties encouraging absentee ballots for spring election during COVID-19 outbreak

County board spring elections are still on in both Sauk and Columbia counties, but clerks are urging residents to cast absentee ballots and are planning extra safety precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 on Election Day.

Columbia County Clerk Sue Moll said the decision to cancel the April 7 election, which serves as the county’s board of supervisors election as well as the presidential primary election, comes from the State Legislature, but the county is encouraging residents to use absentee ballots instead of going to polling locations to limit the spread of coronavirus.

No one is talking about canceling or postponing Wisconsin's election, at least not yet. The ballot features the Democratic presidential primary as well as a state Supreme Court race between conservative Justice Daniel Kelly and liberal challenger Jill Karofsky. But things are looking tenuous after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday issued recommendations to limit gatherings to no more than 50 people.

“As of right now there are no plans to cancel the spring elections,” said Moll. “If anyone has any concerns about going to a polling place on April 7, they can request an absentee ballot from their municipal clerk and vote from the comfort of their home.”