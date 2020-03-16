Sauk, Columbia counties encouraging absentee ballots for spring election during COVID-19 outbreak

County board spring elections are still on in both Sauk and Columbia counties, but clerks are urging residents to cast absentee ballots and are planning extra safety precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 on Election Day.
Columbia County Clerk Sue Moll said the decision to cancel the April 7 election, which serves as the county’s board of supervisors election as well as the presidential primary election, comes from the State Legislature, but the county is encouraging residents to use absentee ballots instead of going to polling locations to limit the spread of coronavirus.
No one is talking about canceling or postponing Wisconsin's election, at least not yet. The ballot features the Democratic presidential primary as well as a state Supreme Court race between conservative Justice Daniel Kelly and liberal challenger Jill Karofsky. But things are looking tenuous after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday issued recommendations to limit gatherings to no more than 50 people.
“As of right now there are no plans to cancel the spring elections,” said Moll. “If anyone has any concerns about going to a polling place on April 7, they can request an absentee ballot from their municipal clerk and vote from the comfort of their home.”
Becky Evert, Sauk County’s clerk, is also encouraging voters to submit absentee ballots, despite the process being more cumbersome for municipal clerks in the county.
Each municipal clerk is responsible for counting absentee ballots the night of the election, and Evert said she expects a higher volume for this election, which will delay the reporting of results.
“We’re really encouraging absentee voting,” said Evert. “It’s been a lot so far, and there’s going to be more and more as the time goes on. On election night, it’s going to take longer.”
You have free articles remaining.
According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, residents can request an absentee ballot by mail up until 5 p.m., April 3, and can request an absentee ballot in-person from their municipal clerk until 5 p.m., April 4.
Both Moll and Evert are encouraging residents to request absentee ballots as soon as possible.
In addition to encouraging absentee voting, in Sauk County, many municipalities are taking extra precautionary measures to reduce the spread of the virus for voters and workers at polling stations.
Municipalities have purchased additional cleaning supplies and will be implementing plans to keep voting machine screens, pens and surfaces in the polling locations sanitized.
“Hand sanitizing, keeping your hands clean,” said Evert of things voters and poll workers need to keep in mind. “They can continuously clean the screens and pens, that kind of thing. The typical precautions you would take in the office, you would do that as well at the polling place.”
Moll said the county is encouraging municipalities to have precautionary plans ready, too. She said the county will also continue monitoring the situation and adjusting plans.
“Each of the municipal clerks will have a plan in place,” said Moll. “This changes hourly.”
Elsewhere, Georgia and Louisiana have postponed their presidential primaries and Ohio is considering delaying its election, now set for Tuesday. In Wyoming, state Democrats have canceled the in-person portion of their upcoming caucuses and will instead rely on ballots that were already mailed to all registered party members. Officials in Maryland and New York have said they're considering mailing primary ballots to all registered voters.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Follow Nicole on Twitter @Nicole_Aimone