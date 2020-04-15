Sauk, Columbia counties prepare for reorganizational meetings Tuesday

Following the results of the April 7 election, Columbia and Sauk counties have determined what is necessary for the upcoming organizational meetings, and how they will hold them during a state of emergency.
By state statute, any county with a population of 750,000 or less must hold an organizational meeting on the third Tuesday of April, to swear in newly-elected officials, elect officers and determine committee organizations.
Statute also requires the board to elect a chairman and vice chairman at the meeting.
Columbia County board rules also mandate that the board must re-elect two current members to the Executive Committee, adopt board rules and appoint committee members at the organizational meeting.
In the beginning of April, both Sauk and Columbia counties declared a state of emergency, which suspended public appearances at meetings and allowed for the boards to conduct meetings virtually.
Both counties have held meetings virtually as well as meetings with some supervisors in person and others teleconferencing in throughout the month.
In Columbia County, the executive committee has determined that the board will hold it’s organizational meeting with a mixture of no more than 10 supervisors present in the boardroom, with remaining supervisors teleconferencing into the meeting.
“My concern is getting through April,” said Columbia County Board Chairman Vern Gove. “There are some things as a county board chair that I don’t want to take responsibility for, and one of them is having everybody come in here and somebody getting sick.”
Joesph Ruf, Columbia County corporation counsel, recommended the board take temporary action at the April 21 meeting, which would allow for the current officers, board and committee structures to remain the same until the board can safely revisit organization.
“If this is approved, the current chair, first and second vice chair will continue to serve, the two executive committee members will continue to serve, our standing rules and all of our other committee structures will stay the same,” said Ruf. “It’s difficult not knowing when the safer at home will end. This is a workaround.” .
In Sauk County, the board plans to complete its meeting virtually, with all supervisors teleconferencing in.
“As we looked at what other counties were considering, our health officer recommendation, I think from a public health and leadership standpoint was to conduct the meeting remotely,” said Sauk County interim administrative coordinator Dave Bretl. “It shows a mixed message from the county if we go ahead and have a meeting with all supervisors or a majority of supervisors in-person.”
Holding the organizational meeting virtually has presented issues for both counties, as traditionally, the election of chairman and vice chairman is done on a secret paper ballot, and if the meetings are held electronically they would not be able to use that method.
Bretl recommends that supervisors call and leave a voicemail to have a record of their votes for officer elections.
“This would require some faith on the supervisors parts, where you would be calling your vote into voicemail. We would have two officials, the clerk and corporation counsel who would take those and mark the ballots,” said Bretl. ”The voicemails themselves would be the confidential records, so they would not have to be disclosed. We decided that would be the most efficient way to do it.”
Law requires supervisors to be sworn in with a signed paper copy of their oath.
Ruf said that supervisors are able to be sworn in via video call, but suggested the board swear in the supervisor via paper oath at a later meeting, when the state of emergency is over to ensure the legal record.
Sauk County Supervisor Wally Czuprynko expressed his concerns about the technological ability to hold an organizational meeting virtually.
“I’ve got some very legitimate concerns with the technology and it’s reliability. I know we’re all doing the best we can under the circumstances,” said Czuprynko. “I’d like to see us replicate what we did for the March meeting, have those who are willing and able to be, be there and those who don’t feel comfortable attending don’t, and they participate remotely.”
David Riek, Sauk County supervisor, stated his desire to hold small group training sessions for all supervisors including the 13 new supervisors that will be sworn in at the April 21 meeting.
“I would suggest if we’re going to do a remote meeting for the organizational meeting, that previous to that we take small groups of all of the supervisors so they know how to connect and know how the system works,” said Riek. “Rather than coming to the meeting on April 21 and we spend two hours trying to get people connected that haven’t done it before, it would be a totally non productive night.”
Current Sauk County Chairman Peter Vedro said the county is planning to hold test meetings later this week to ensure that everything will be operating properly on Tuesday.
Follow Nicole on Twitter @Nicole_Aimone
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.