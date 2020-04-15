Sauk, Columbia counties prepare for reorganizational meetings Tuesday

Holding the organizational meeting virtually has presented issues for both counties, as traditionally, the election of chairman and vice chairman is done on a secret paper ballot, and if the meetings are held electronically they would not be able to use that method.

Bretl recommends that supervisors call and leave a voicemail to have a record of their votes for officer elections.

“This would require some faith on the supervisors parts, where you would be calling your vote into voicemail. We would have two officials, the clerk and corporation counsel who would take those and mark the ballots,” said Bretl. ”The voicemails themselves would be the confidential records, so they would not have to be disclosed. We decided that would be the most efficient way to do it.”

Law requires supervisors to be sworn in with a signed paper copy of their oath.

Ruf said that supervisors are able to be sworn in via video call, but suggested the board swear in the supervisor via paper oath at a later meeting, when the state of emergency is over to ensure the legal record.

Sauk County Supervisor Wally Czuprynko expressed his concerns about the technological ability to hold an organizational meeting virtually.