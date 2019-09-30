April 1, 2020 is census day, and both Sauk and Columbia counties have begun preparing for residents to participate.
The census, which is taken every 10 years, is a tool used by the federal government to determine the population throughout the country and states. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the information is used to determine how many seats each state receives in the U.S. House of Representatives and how money is distributed to local governments and communities.
Both Sauk and Columbia county have formed committees dedicated to public outreach for maximum participation in the 2020. Alene Kleczek Bolin, Sauk County Administrator, said Sauk County has developed a Complete Count Committee that will be responsible for ensuring all county residents are informed of the upcoming census.
“The purpose of this committee is to ensure that everyone in the county knows about the census and is counted,” said Bolin. “This committee will work with local groups that have the knowledge and resources to educate the public and promote the census.”
In Columbia County, County Board Chairman Vern Gove will assemble a Complete Count Committee. County Clerk Sue Moll says the committee will represent different populations throughout the committee such as veterans and the elderly.
Census committee members could be appointed in October when the Executive Committee and County Board meet. Moll said the Columbia County committee will work to ensure participation from rural residents in the county.
“We will look at how we are going to reach out, especially to areas that are harder to count, like the Amish community,” said Moll.
Bolin said federal funds distributed to communities and tribes across the state can be used for health clinics, fire departments, schools, roads and highways, among other things.
The data collected from the census can also be used locally to forecast future needs in transportation, health and housing.
“Census data is widely used,” said Bolin. “Information on local trends are used in many county departments.”
Moll said counties also use the population data collected in the census to create county supervisory districts, which are represented by county board supervisors.
“We want to make sure everyone in Columbia county is counted and included,” Moll said. “There is several things based on that census data.”
Bolin said by April 1 every resident will have received an invitation to participate in the census, and can respond for their household via phone, email or online.
