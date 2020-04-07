Sauk, Columbia County boards uncertain how to swear in new board, elect chairman after April 7 election

Wisconsin's court-ordered election was conducted Tuesday, but questions still remain on how Sauk and Columbia counties will organize and swear in their newly-elected board during COVID-19 social distancing measures.
While the election took place despite Gov. Tony Evers' efforts to postpone it, a court ordered that results not be announced until April 13. Sauk County Clerk Becky Evert said all results will not be counted until after 4 p.m. on April 13.
Through state statute, county boards are required to hold an organizational meeting April 21, when the newly elected board of supervisors is sworn in, the board elects a chairman and vice chairman and distributes committee assignments.
Terms for the previous county board end April 21.
Both Sauk and Columbia counties are operating under a declared state of emergency, which has suspended public attendance at meetings, and limits the number of people who can be present at meetings, due to coronavirus distancing practices.
Each county has adopted a mixed medium meeting style, allowing for some less at-risk supervisors to attend meetings in person, and others who are at higher risks to teleconference in via phone or internet calls.
Given this mixed meeting style, Columbia County Board Chairman Vern Gove has voiced concerns about holding an organizational meeting without all supervisors present in person, and whether the meeting can be effective in organizing a newly-elected board.
“I personally don’t see it happening this month, unless something really changes,” Gove said. “Everyone has to sit together to vote and decide committees. It will take all day.”
Columbia County Corporation Counsel Joe Ruf has recommended that the county hold the meeting, as they legally have to, but adjourn with minimal or no action, and revisit the organization meeting when the state of emergency ends within the county in June.
Columbia County recently declared itself a self-organized county, which gives the county board additional flexibility in filling vacancies on the board.
The board also passed a resolution at its emergency meeting April 2 that stated that the current board and committee structures would remain the same if they were unable to elect or swear in a new board April 21.
Sauk County Board Chairman Peter Vedro said that the county is currently working on perfecting a virtual way of meeting that allows all supervisors to participate and the public to observe, and hopes to use a virtual meeting method to allow for the completion of the April 21 meeting.
“We have been experimenting, as many counties have, with our virtual alignments. I’ve asked our core team to put together a plan for April 21, I’ve asked that we have multiple options for how to deal with this,” Vedro said. “I’m pretty sure the technology is capable of supporting this, the question that we always have is how not to run afoul with open meeting laws in that kind of environment.”
In Sauk County, the election of officers is typically done via closed ballot.
Vedro said there is no guidance or stipulations in the board’s rules on how to handle a situation in which a new board cannot be elected or sworn in, and the county is currently exploring options on how to continue operations if they are unable to complete their organizational meeting.
“I was very much in agreement with Gov. Evers' plan to postpone things until June, given the current circumstances, it would have made it a lot easier for those affected, both as elected officials as well as voters,” Vedro said. “So we are now grappling with the issue, we’re going to have elections, we are supposedly going to be able to define the outcomes on April 13, and based on the outcomes of those elections we will need a plan.”
