Sauk, Columbia County boards uncertain how to swear in new board, elect chairman after April 7 election

“I personally don’t see it happening this month, unless something really changes,” Gove said. “Everyone has to sit together to vote and decide committees. It will take all day.”

Columbia County Corporation Counsel Joe Ruf has recommended that the county hold the meeting, as they legally have to, but adjourn with minimal or no action, and revisit the organization meeting when the state of emergency ends within the county in June.

Columbia County recently declared itself a self-organized county, which gives the county board additional flexibility in filling vacancies on the board.

The board also passed a resolution at its emergency meeting April 2 that stated that the current board and committee structures would remain the same if they were unable to elect or swear in a new board April 21.

Sauk County Board Chairman Peter Vedro said that the county is currently working on perfecting a virtual way of meeting that allows all supervisors to participate and the public to observe, and hopes to use a virtual meeting method to allow for the completion of the April 21 meeting.