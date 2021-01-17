Sauk, Columbia County health officials: Residents should be patient for vaccine

Sauk County’s three hospitals and public health department are registered vaccinators and are able to vaccinate people on site, Phalen said. Other entities, including pharmacies and EMS departments, are working through the registration and training process, she added. Once they complete that, they should help speed up the vaccine rollout.

If an individual has received the first dose but isn’t able to get the second at the recommended time, they still need to get it as soon as possible.

“That second dose is very important,” Phalen said. “People should not feel like, ‘Oh, I got one, I’m probably covered.’ They really need to at some point -- you know, hopefully as close to that date that it’s recommended as possible -- get that second one.”

Jodie Molitor, Sauk County emergency preparedness coordinator, asked community members watching Thursday’s update video not to contact their health provider or health department to ask when they will be able to get the vaccine. There are no waiting lists, she noted.

When the county is able to move into new phases, the health department will communicate that information to the public via Nixle, newspapers, TV, radio, social media and its website, Molitor said. Residents can sign up for Nixle updates by texting their zip code to 888777.