Sauk, Columbia County health officials: Residents should be patient for vaccine

Be patient and continue practicing COVID-19 precautions. That’s the message from local health officials, as they continue to administer COVID-19 vaccines to individuals in Phase 1a of the state’s rollout plan.
Nurse Manager Jessie Phalen of the Sauk County Health Department said the county’s three hospitals and public health are currently working to vaccinate frontline health care workers, staff and residents of long-term care facilities and fire department and law enforcement workers, per state and federal guidelines.
Almost 2,500 vaccine doses -- including second doses given to some individuals -- have been administered in Sauk County and almost 650 in Columbia County as of Friday, according to state data.
“We’re doing the best we can to roll this out” as quickly as possible, Phalen said, adding that she understands people want to know when it will be their turn. “People want to know, and we get it -- we want to know too.”
But the state health department is still determining who will be eligible for vaccination in Phase 1b; the matter is open for public comment until 4 p.m. Monday. Phalen said officials are expecting the plan for that phase to be finalized at the end of next week.
“This is stuff we’re learning little bits and pieces each and every day, so I don’t know what it looks like,” she said.
Aspirus Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage has vaccinated more than 430 employees on site with the first dose of the Moderna vaccine as of Thursday, according to spokeswoman Haley Gilman. The hospital will begin administering second doses next week.
Columbia County Health and Human Services is working with the state and community partners on its immunization plan, according to a Thursday news release. It asked for patience and encouraged residents to watch its website for updates.
More than 213,000 vaccine doses have been administered statewide as of Friday, according to the state Department of Health Services. Preliminary data showed almost 31,000 Wisconsin residents have received both doses, making them fully immunized.
Frontline health care workers and others who qualify for Phase 1a but haven’t yet been vaccinated should contact either their local hospital or county health department to see about getting the vaccine, Phalen said.
Everyone else should wait for further instructions, she said, because too many unknowns remain for Phase 1b and beyond. The state’s plan estimates vaccination for the general population will begin in spring or summer, which Phalen emphasized was a guess. The actual timeline will depend on vaccine manufacturing, distribution and how many people are able to administer it to local populations.
Sauk County’s three hospitals and public health department are registered vaccinators and are able to vaccinate people on site, Phalen said. Other entities, including pharmacies and EMS departments, are working through the registration and training process, she added. Once they complete that, they should help speed up the vaccine rollout.
If an individual has received the first dose but isn’t able to get the second at the recommended time, they still need to get it as soon as possible.
“That second dose is very important,” Phalen said. “People should not feel like, ‘Oh, I got one, I’m probably covered.’ They really need to at some point -- you know, hopefully as close to that date that it’s recommended as possible -- get that second one.”
Jodie Molitor, Sauk County emergency preparedness coordinator, asked community members watching Thursday’s update video not to contact their health provider or health department to ask when they will be able to get the vaccine. There are no waiting lists, she noted.
When the county is able to move into new phases, the health department will communicate that information to the public via Nixle, newspapers, TV, radio, social media and its website, Molitor said. Residents can sign up for Nixle updates by texting their zip code to 888777.
The Sauk County Health Department will also hold a public virtual press conference on COVID-19 vaccines from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday in coordination with the Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie and Baraboo hospitals. Questions can be submitted to covid19@saukcountywi.gov or asked via chat during the event, which will be on Zoom at http://bit.ly/SaukVaccine with passcode “Vaccine.” Anyone can also listen by phone by calling 312-626-6799 with passcode 1129296.