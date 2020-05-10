Sauk, Columbia county residents face barriers with unemployment as state sees record claim levels

Internet barrier

James Gonzagowski left Ho-Chunk Casino on March 26, one of thousands of Wisconsin workers furloughed because of the pandemic. The 59-year-old lives near Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo with his wife and has been employed at the casino for 17 years.

Since then, he said he’s been trying to apply for unemployment benefits but can’t seem to get through online nor by phone. Every time he tries to call, he gets a busy signal.

“We sent them a letter too in the mail last Friday and we didn’t hear nothing either, so I don’t know what’s going on,” Gonzagowski said at the end of April. “That’s the biggest thing: We don’t know what’s going on.”

Without a source of income, their financial situation “ain’t too good,” but a stimulus check and FoodShare benefits are helping them scrape by for now, he said.

Gonzagowski said communication seems to be the main problem, adding that he wishes the DWD would tell him what he needs to do. Sending him a paper application would be easier, he said.

“The internet is all new to us,” he said. “Me and my wife, we just got a new computer and the internet for Christmas and we ain’t used to it, and we’re having trouble that way too.”