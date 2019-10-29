Drug and alcohol treatment courts in Columbia and Sauk counties hope to build on their early successes and reach more people, according to the program coordinators.
Since beginning in 2014, Columbia County OWI treatment court has graduated 32 voluntary participants. The county’s Adult Drug Treatment Court has had one graduate since its start in 2017. It is anticipating two more by the end of 2019, said Monica Neumann, Columbia County drug treatment court coordinator.
“Participants benefit by avoiding jail time and prison time. They are offered treatment and community resources to overcome their addiction,” said Neumann. “Many participants have gained employment, stable housing and learn how to live life free from addiction to substances.”
Sauk County’s hybrid Adult Treatment Court has graduated 12 participants since it began in 2016, said Regina Baldwin, Sauk County criminal justice program coordinator.
Each county offers a five-phase program for participants, which can take any from 12 to 24 months.
In Columbia County, participants must be a resident of the county, at least 17 with a diagnosable substance use disorder and reoccurring non-violent felony or misdemeanor charges, said Neumann. The participants also may be in the court in an alternative to revocation of their probation for drug-related offenses. They must not have any previous violent felony charges.
In Sauk County, treatment courts are post-conviction, meaning eligible participants, 18 and older, must have an identified substance abuse disorder and have been assessed as high risk or need and have been sentenced to a minimum of 24 months of probation, said Baldwin.
“Voluntary enrollment is an important factor. Individuals should consider the decision to enroll in treatment court as an option, not a requirement,” said Baldwin. “(Alternative to revocation) is not the easy way out. In addition to complying with all standard probation rules, individuals have a number of obligations. It is intensive and often overwhelming for many individuals, especially in the beginning.”
Both programs are designed to reduce rates of re-offending and incarceration for those with substance abuse by helping people through therapy and counseling.
You have free articles remaining.
“Since our program began, I have witnessed longtime drug users turn over a new leaf and obtain employment, housing and stability because our program has helped them address the demons which drove them to use,” said Columbia County Judge Todd Hepler. “Many of our participants are parents who are now able to appropriately care for their children.”
In Sauk County, the recidivism rate for participants in treatment courts is 8 percent, which means only one graduate from the program has been convicted of a new criminal offense, said Baldwin.
“This is a statistic Sauk County, our program staff, our participants and the ATC team should be proud of,” said Baldwin.
While Baldwin believes the program has been successful in its first few years of operation, she said the staff and coordinators regularly attend training events and have learned to adapt the program when needed.
Hepler hopes treatment courts in Columbia County will continue to help offenders struggling with addiction by providing needed tools and guidance to overcome their addictions.
“We cannot simply continue to incarcerate people with addiction and think they will emerge from prison and be magically cured,” said Hepler. “We need to give them the tools to help themselves.”
Columbia County treatment court staff is also working to help participants as they continue to grow within the community, said Neumann.
“Our programs are constantly evolving and growing,” said Neumann. “However we have celebrated great successes and hope to continue to make a positive impact on the community."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)