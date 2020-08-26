Sauk, Columbia sheriffs send tactical deputies to Kenosha amid protest violence

Both sheriffs said their deputies have been in the city for the last three nights of protesting, which turned deadly in the early morning hours Wednesday when a 17-year-old Antioch, Illinois resident carrying an AR-15 style rifle shot at the crowd, killing two and injuring another with a serious but non life-threatening wound.

An announcement from the Antioch Police Department named Kyle Rittenhouse as the shooter and announced midday Wednesday that he had been arrested with plans to extradite him to Wisconsin. He was wanted on an arrest warrant from Kenosha County authorities with pending charges of first-degree intentional homicide.

Columbia and Sauk County deputies were not the only ones who assisted the city of Kenosha. According to a release from Kenosha County Executive Jim Krueser and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian “more than 100 law enforcement officers from other communities in Wisconsin are continuing to assist in local efforts to quell violence and destruction in the aftermath of the” Blake shooting.

The tactical teams have returned home. Brandner said he will reassess the need to send officers down to the city again, considering staff availability, if another request is made. He emphasized that the deputies were dedicated to maintaining peace.