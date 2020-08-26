Sauk, Columbia sheriffs send tactical deputies to Kenosha amid protest violence

As civil unrest upended the 100,000 person city of Kenosha after a police officer shot resident Jacob Blake in the back roughly seven times, local sheriff’s offices lent deputies to the crowd control effort at the request of the Wisconsin Emergency Police Services Program.
Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said Wednesday that 16 deputies specially trained in riot control were deployed as a SWAT group called the Field Force Unit to aid Kenosha-based law enforcement in their efforts to control acts of violence during the protests within the city. Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said eight of his own deputies who were similarly trained joined the Sauk County department.
Meister said the training was provided for free by the federal government and deputies were present for the last three nights as requested.
“We do this because if something happens here, these people would be here to help us,” Meister said.
No plans for reimbursement of the costs of sending officers to work there have been established, Meister said. However, that could be determined in the future. It is currently at county expense, with the exception of a place to stay for the deputies, which was provided to them, he said.
As part of the free training program, the sheriff’s office is also given tactical equipment. Meister said gear is provided, which deputies used during their time in Kenosha.
Both sheriffs said their deputies have been in the city for the last three nights of protesting, which turned deadly in the early morning hours Wednesday when a 17-year-old Antioch, Illinois resident carrying an AR-15 style rifle shot at the crowd, killing two and injuring another with a serious but non life-threatening wound.
An announcement from the Antioch Police Department named Kyle Rittenhouse as the shooter and announced midday Wednesday that he had been arrested with plans to extradite him to Wisconsin. He was wanted on an arrest warrant from Kenosha County authorities with pending charges of first-degree intentional homicide.
Columbia and Sauk County deputies were not the only ones who assisted the city of Kenosha. According to a release from Kenosha County Executive Jim Krueser and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian “more than 100 law enforcement officers from other communities in Wisconsin are continuing to assist in local efforts to quell violence and destruction in the aftermath of the” Blake shooting.
The tactical teams have returned home. Brandner said he will reassess the need to send officers down to the city again, considering staff availability, if another request is made. He emphasized that the deputies were dedicated to maintaining peace.
“We are committed to making sure we stop the violence while holding the ones who commit crimes accountable,” Brandner said in an email Wednesday. “Our deputies and many other local law enforcement are trying to maintain order and keep the peace. We will continue to protect the citizens, peaceful protesters, the community and the livelihoods of all involved.”
Meister said there are currently no plans to resend deputies and those who were deployed to Kenosha will have some time off to rest.
Neither department reported any injuries to their officers, though Meister said deputies have endured a number of items being hurled at them, including bricks, frozen water bottles and the return throw of fire-based projectiles.
“It’s not a protest, it’s a riot,” Meister said.
Local Black Lives Matter organizer Joe Rausch expressed disappointment at the reports that Rittenhouse was allowed to calmly walk by law enforcement officials with a weapon after he shot more than one person.
“All the events in Kenosha, the shooting of Jacob Blake and the subsequent shooting Tuesday night just highlight white privilege,” Rausch said. “Blake’s only offense was disobeying police orders and he will likely be paralyzed for the rest of his life.”
Meanwhile, an armed white shooter walked past law enforcement officers even as witnesses yelled that he had shot people and had no concern escaping calmly, Rausch said.
“If there were Sauk County SWAT officers present last night, there’s a possibility they were the ones who allowed him to walk by,” Rausch said. “Whether it was Sauk County or Kenosha County or Columbia County; either way, it is disgraceful.”
