Sauk County Administrative Coordinator Alene Kleczek Bolin resigns

Sauk County Administrative Coordinator Alene Kleczek Bolin has notified the County Board of her resignation, effective March 1.
In an email to the entire County Board, Kleczek Bolin said she is resigning from her position and thanked the board for continued support while she served in her role.
She also informed the board and the county's department heads that she would remain available to assist in transitioning a new employee into the position.
“I want to thank everyone for the support and opportunities in my position,” said Kleczek Bolin in the email. “I have truly enjoyed my tenure with Sauk County and am grateful for the professional growth and encouragement that I have received throughout my tenure.”
Kleczek Bolin could not be reached for comment.
County Board Chairman Peter Vedro said that her resignation comes after receiving a more competitive offer for an opportunity outside of the county, and has no relation to issues the board is currently working through.
“I have always told our employees that they are the best and that they will be recruited,” said Vedro. “And when they are recruited, if the county can no longer meet needs or be competitive, I support their personal choices.”
Kleczek Bolin became the administrative coordinator in 2017, after former administrative coordinator Renae Fry signed a separation agreement with the county after less than a year in the position.
When Kleczek Bolin was hired in 2017, her salary was $115,000 annually.
Before serving as administrative coordinator, Kleczek Bolin worked as an attorney in the county's corporation counsel’s office. She also served as an attorney for the city of Baraboo.
