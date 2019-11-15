The Sauk County Board of Supervisors adopted a $103 million budget for 2020 this week.
The spending plan includes a 1.82 percent increase to the property tax levy totaling about $31.7 million. From 2019, this is a change of $568,520.
The county mill rate was set at $4.44 per $1,000 of equalized value, down 0.9 cents from 2019.
Equalized value for the county increased in 2020 by 3.82 percent, to $7.14 billion. That is the total value of taxable property in the county over which the tax levy will be spread out.
With the adoption of the budget, the county will add about 12 new positions across many county departments. There will be one position in the Public Health Department, four new positions in Human Services, four new positions in for the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, one position in Veterans Services and two positions in the Highway Department.
You have free articles remaining.
"To my eyes there are quite a few what I call big rocks that everyone seems to be relatively in agreement are important," said County Board Chairman Peter Vedro.
The 2020 budget includes $400,000 for phase three of building for the Great Sauk State Trail. This phase would allow for building a bridge that would connect Sauk and Dane counties.
The budget also allotted $200,000 for the dredging of Lake Redstone in La Valle, which would remove sediment from the bottom of the lake. The county also authorized $250,000 to repair Hemlock Dam in October.
About $2.9 million was allotted for a space needs study and renovations of the county courthouse, West Square building and the health center in Reedsburg.
We have about 600 employees and 32 departments," said Alene Kleczek Bolin, the county's administrative coordinator. "We touch a lot of different people's live."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)