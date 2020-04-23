Sauk County ADRC changes home delivered meal providers temporarily

The Sauk County Aging and Disabilities Resource Center has switched the food provider for its home delivered meals program due to COVID-19 concerns.
Beginning in May, Sauk City Catering will provide freshly cooked meals for the county’s home delivered meal program, which serves home-bound elderly or disabled residents of the county. Previously, the meals were made by the county’s healthcare center.
Susan Blodgett, ADRC director, said the switch is temporary and was made due to concerns that potential cases of coronavirus at the healthcare center would cause a shutdown of the meal program.
The switch begins in May and could continue into June or later.
“If the healthcare center had a COVID case, everything would stop, they wouldn’t be able to prepare another meal for us. It’s a big fail safe,” said Blodgett. “We’ll check in monthly and say ‘hows it going?’ We might have to do it May and June. We’ll just have to figure it out.”
Sauk City Catering currently provides meals for the same program in Columbia County. Blogdett said that is why Sauk County chose to partner with the company, as the meals have already been approved by the state to meet strict nutritional standards.
“We have to have menus nutritionally analyzed by us and the state. It takes forever without COVID, with COVID it would take even longer,” said Blodgett. “(The business is) meeting the nutritional guidelines that the state and feds say we have to have.”
Blodgett said the number of people needing home delivered meals in the county has risen since the safer at home order. During the safer at home order that has closed the county’s five dining locations, the county has delivered approximately 1,200 meals per week. It was delivering about 1,000 before the order.
Owner of Sauk City Catering Gani Ahmetaj said he is happy to work with Sauk County during this time, as he has lost business during the safer at home order.
“Because of the virus, I have lost lots of money,” said Ahmetaj. “I do a good job. They are very happy with my meals.”
The county kicks in approximately $178,000 of its tax levy to support the operation of the home delivered meal program, which costs approximately $429,000 to operate.
Blodgett said with the temporary switch the monthly cost to operate the delivery program has almost doubled, because the county is now being charged for labor, food and the use of kitchen space.
When meals are prepared by the healthcare center, the county is only charged for the cost of food, said Blodgett.
