Sauk County ADRC changes home delivered meal providers temporarily

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Sauk County Aging and Disabilities Resource Center has switched the food provider for its home delivered meals program due to COVID-19 concerns.

Beginning in May, Sauk City Catering will provide freshly cooked meals for the county’s home delivered meal program, which serves home-bound elderly or disabled residents of the county. Previously, the meals were made by the county’s healthcare center.

Susan Blodgett, ADRC director, said the switch is temporary and was made due to concerns that potential cases of coronavirus at the healthcare center would cause a shutdown of the meal program.

The switch begins in May and could continue into June or later.

“If the healthcare center had a COVID case, everything would stop, they wouldn’t be able to prepare another meal for us. It’s a big fail safe,” said Blodgett. “We’ll check in monthly and say ‘hows it going?’ We might have to do it May and June. We’ll just have to figure it out.”

Sauk City Catering currently provides meals for the same program in Columbia County. Blogdett said that is why Sauk County chose to partner with the company, as the meals have already been approved by the state to meet strict nutritional standards.