Sauk County ADRC still providing services during pandemic with minimal setbacks

The Aging and Disability Resource Center in Sauk County is working to keep programs and resources available to residents while the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
In Sauk County, the Eagle Country ADRC, which services Richland, Juneau, Crawford and Sauk counties, continues providing all services and resources throughout the pandemic, with some adjustments for safety.
Congregate meal sites for elderly and disabled residents in Baraboo and Reedsburg have been closed since March, which has increased the number of residents receiving home delivered meals, said Susan Blodgett, director of the Eagle Country ADRC.
“We’re able to offer all of our services, they just look differently right now,” Blodgett said. “Clients who need food are getting delivered meals, which is kind of tough because I feel like everyone is kind of isolated, but it is what it is.”
Blodgett said the increase in need for delivered meals has created some difficulties, as the ADRC lost volunteer drivers as the pandemic continued.
“Most of our volunteers are retirees, and I’m sure they didn’t want to risk getting COVID,” Blodgett said. “It’s been tricky to get everybody where they need to go.”
The ADRC provides transportation to doctors appointments, which Blodgett said was not necessary during the safer at home order, as many offices cancelled appointments.
Many offices have returned to taking appointments and in-person visits, and the ADRC has begun offering the transportation service again.
The Eagle Country ADRC offers transportation for shopping every Sunday, where they take residents for groceries and other needs. This program has continued throughout the pandemic.
Previously, the transport bus could fit 14 residents at time, but to allow for social distancing they can currently only transport four residents at a time.
“We just want to let people know we’re here, all it takes is a phone call and we’ll see what we can do to assist them,” said Blodgett.
