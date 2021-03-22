Sauk County ADRC, Webb Middle School partner with pen pal program between senior citizens, students

Ellis-Jesus said senior clients and those in nursing homes are excited to see her deliver the letters. The letters allow them to interact with someone through the outside world. General topics like the students' classes, families and their favorite hobbies have been popular things to write about. However, Ellis-Jesus said students were told to not talk about the pandemic due to the emotional effects.

Webb Middle School Seventh Grade Language Arts Teacher Tracy Reynolds sets aside 40 minutes during her fourth hour class for her students to compose their letters. The letters are also a way to enhance the students' writing and grammar skills, she said.

There’s been challenges on both ends with quarantine, virtual learning or loved ones stricken with COVID-19.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There’s been real life lessons about writing through a pandemic and being sensitive to what we are putting in our letters,” Reynolds said. “Regardless of the situation we always try to remain upbeat and forward thinking.”

It's not only the barricades of the pandemic, but also a generation gap between those who grew up handwriting letters and those who mainly use technology to communicate. With many older clients writing in cursive, Reynolds reads their pen pals letters to her students since most can't read cursive writing.