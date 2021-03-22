 Skip to main content
Sauk County ADRC, Webb Middle School partner with pen pal program between senior citizens, students
Kane letter

A letter by 13-year-old Kane Kennedy, a 7th grade student at Webb Middle School in Reedsburg.

 ERICA DYNES/Dells Events

A Sauk County organization has partnered with a Reedsburg middle school to keep communication between generations going in a year of social distancing and isolation.

Esteban and Tracy

Esteban Flores, a 12-year-old student at Webb Middle School in Reedsburg, receives feedback from his 7th Grade Language Arts Teacher Tracy Reynolds while writing a letter to his pen pal, a senior citizen in Sauk County, March 18.

In October, Sauk County Aging and Disability Resource Center partnered with Reedsburg’s Webb Middle School to start a program where clients and seventh grade students write letters to each other. The program also involves senior citizens from Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center, the Sauk County Healthcare Center and Casa de Oaks, said Intern Chantel Ellis-Jesus. The program will conclude when school ends, according to Marina Wittmann, aging program coordinator with ADRC.

Tracy and Kylee

Webb Middle School Seventh Grade Language Arts Teacher Tracy Reynolds, left, reads Kylee Laack's pen pal's letter to her March 18. Because the students haven't been taught cursive and don't understand how to read the writing, Reynolds will read the letters to the students.

Once a month, 20 students handwrite a letter to their assigned pen pal. Ellis-Jesus collects and delivers the letters to senior citizens in the program. Those clients write letters back to the students, which are collected by ADRC staff and delivered to the students. The program has 42 participants.

The idea for the pen pal program came from a member of the ADRC oversight committee, who is also a paraprofessional at the School District of Reedsburg, Wittmann said. The idea fit with many nursing homes on lockdown, not allowing visitors to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“With social isolation being such a big thing right now, we thought it would be a way for them to stay social and stay safe and distanced from everybody,” Ellis-Jesus said.

Breauna writes letter

Thirteen-year-old Breauna Rumishek, a 7th grade student at Webb Middle School, writes a letter to her pen pal March 18.

Ellis-Jesus said senior clients and those in nursing homes are excited to see her deliver the letters. The letters allow them to interact with someone through the outside world. General topics like the students' classes, families and their favorite hobbies have been popular things to write about. However, Ellis-Jesus said students were told to not talk about the pandemic due to the emotional effects.

Webb Middle School Seventh Grade Language Arts Teacher Tracy Reynolds sets aside 40 minutes during her fourth hour class for her students to compose their letters. The letters are also a way to enhance the students' writing and grammar skills, she said.

There’s been challenges on both ends with quarantine, virtual learning or loved ones stricken with COVID-19.

ADRC client reads letter

A client at Sauk County Aging and Disability Resource Center reads a letter written by a Webb Middle School student in Reedsburg.

“There’s been real life lessons about writing through a pandemic and being sensitive to what we are putting in our letters,” Reynolds said. “Regardless of the situation we always try to remain upbeat and forward thinking.”

It's not only the barricades of the pandemic, but also a generation gap between those who grew up handwriting letters and those who mainly use technology to communicate. With many older clients writing in cursive, Reynolds reads their pen pals letters to her students since most can't read cursive writing.

Along with their letters, the senior citizens have sent recipes, knitted mittens and other small trinkets to the students, Reynolds said. She said it was also a learning experience for the students to communicate and make an introduction through a handwritten letter rather than an instant text message or email.

Gregory writes letter

Webb Middle School 7th grade student Gregory Bennett, 12, writes a letter to his pen pal while in class March 18.

Reynolds said she’d love for her students to meet their pen pals face-to-face when it’s safe to do so. She also has a pen pal with the program and writes to her while reading the letters out loud to each student.

“She and I have formed quite a neat little bond,” Reynolds said of her pen pal. “We found some things we have in common and share book titles and recipes as well and so it’s been great for me too.”

ADRC and Webb pen pal letter

A three-page-letter written by a senior citizen client in the Sauk County Aging and Disability Resource Center pen pal program to Webb Middle School student Lilly Henke sits on a desk.

Kylee Laack, a 12-year-old 7th grader, had a gift ready for her pen pal with a fake cactus plant, a coffee mug, a book of crossword puzzles and stationary March 18. Another student, 12-year-old Lilly Henke, learned her pen pal loves Temari balls for embroidery and cross stitching. Fellow seventh grade student, Anna Hirschinger, a 13-year-old from Reedsburg, explained the positivity of writing a letter to her pen pal.

“It feels good to talk to people who might not get to talk to other people,” Hirschinger said.

Wittmann said the pen pal program was beneficial for everyone involved and hopes to spread it throughout Sauk County.

“We would open the invitation for any school that might be interested,” she said.

Wittmann said schools interested in starting a pen pal program can contact her at 608-355-3289.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.

