Sauk County announces new COVID-19 death as area case numbers climb

As COVID-19 case numbers surge throughout the state and death tolls rise, the Sauk County Public Health Department announced Thursday that it had broken a record for its number of new coronavirus cases and that another person had died as a result of the virus.

According to an announcement from the department, there have been 214 new cases diagnosed in county residents at an average of more than 15 new cases each day as of Thursday.

“That is Sauk County’s highest number of new cases” over two weeks than ever before. In August, the average was less than nine new cases per day, according to the announcement.

According to totals compiled by News Republic staff, Sauk County case numbers have also been increasing by double digits each day over two weeks. There were 806 total positive cases Sept. 21. As of Thursday, the total has reached 965.

Columbia County added 39 cases to its total as of noon Friday. There are 150 active cases. The numbers there have also been gradually increasing over the last two weeks.