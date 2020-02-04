Sauk County approves recreational plan to determine future development of county parks system

The Sauk County Board of Supervisors has approved a four-year recreational plan, outlining the future development and needs of the county’s park system and recreational spaces.

The goal is to provide an outline for development of the nine county parks and recreational areas, by identifying four priorities the county will focus on in the next five years, said Lisa Wilson, director of the county’s Land Resource and Development department.

The plan, approved Jan. 21, identifies four priorities, the first focusing on future development of the parks and recreational areas, how to sustain them and how the county can expand its recreation opportunities in the future.

“It really sets a course for what Sauk County should be doing with its parks and parks property,” said Brian Simmert, planning and zoning manager. “Also, what Sauk County should be doing with recreation and what kinds of opportunities should we offer residents and visitors in terms of a recreational experience.”

The plan calls on the county to promote the establishment of a Friends of Sauk County Parks group to provide volunteers and raise money to support the parks system.