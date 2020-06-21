Sauk County approves use of grant funds for three community development projects

Sauk County approved the use of community development grant funds for projects in Reedsburg and Rock Springs.
More than $900,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds will be used to rebuild the Rock Springs community center, which was damaged by severe flooding in 2018, re-purpose South School in Reedsburg into housing and provide the county's criminal justice support programs with additional staffing.
In Reedsburg, $283,792 will assist Commonwealth Corporation of America, a Fond du Lac housing developer to turn South School into affordable workforce housing for seniors and low income residents.
The project proposal states that the school will become 48 affordable housing units. The units will range from one to three bedroom options, with varying monthly rent rates of $320 to $923.
"This is a tremendously beneficial development for the city of Reedsburg," said Supervisor Wally Czuprynko of Lake Delton. "Beautiful units for mixed income folks. It's a great benefit for the community, its a good idea and a good use of county funds."
While the county is kicking almost $284,000 for the project, the developer is contributing $480,000, which will be repaid by the city through a tax incremental finance district incentive. The city will make annual payments of $33,000 for about 14 years to pay off the development.
Another $325,000 will be used to rebuild the flood damaged Rock Springs Community Center, which currently serves as the villages municipal building, library and community events space.
According to the proposal, the new community center will be built on higher ground in the village to avoid future flood damage, and will serve as the village's municipal building, community center, library, fire station and public works shop.
Grant funds will also fund a Sauk County Re-entry Coordinator position, who will assist inmates in the county jail to get resources and treatment they need when leaving the criminal justice system to rejoin the community. The goal is to reduce recidivism rates in the county.
The $370,000 funds will cover the employees salary, benefits and program start-up costs.
Supervisor Marty Krueger of Reedsburg, said there was an additional project proposal submitted for consideration.
"There was one other project submitted by the city of Baraboo. It was, I don't want to say last minute, but it came in within the last day submissions were due," said Krueger. "The committee considered both. This [the Reedsburg project] is a block away from my house, and it's on the National Historic Register. This project not only saves and preserves and reuses a historic structure, it also brings townhouses to the community."
