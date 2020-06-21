Sauk County approves use of grant funds for three community development projects

Another $325,000 will be used to rebuild the flood damaged Rock Springs Community Center, which currently serves as the villages municipal building, library and community events space.

According to the proposal, the new community center will be built on higher ground in the village to avoid future flood damage, and will serve as the village's municipal building, community center, library, fire station and public works shop.

Grant funds will also fund a Sauk County Re-entry Coordinator position, who will assist inmates in the county jail to get resources and treatment they need when leaving the criminal justice system to rejoin the community. The goal is to reduce recidivism rates in the county.

The $370,000 funds will cover the employees salary, benefits and program start-up costs.

Supervisor Marty Krueger of Reedsburg, said there was an additional project proposal submitted for consideration.