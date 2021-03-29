Sauk County asks for survey input on Bluffview park project set to break ground mid-June

Sauk County plans to bring the about 700 residents who live in the community of Bluffview a new outdoor space through the use of development grant funding.
Jared Pinkus, Sauk County community development coordinator, said officials plan to launch a survey on social media Thursday to gain feedback from county residents on the style and theme of the new community park. The online survey will remain open until April 12.
“It’s definitely going to be a great asset to the community,” Pinkus said. “It’s a county park, but it’s one of the only community-style parks our parks system will have. It will focus on playgrounds, playground equipment; gathering areas.”
At first, county officials applied for non-competitive grant funds through the Wisconsin Community Development Block Grant-CLOSE Program, which is a new program implemented to close out revolving loan funds. Then, it identified possible projects throughout the county. As a condition of the funds, the county could only apply grants to three projects. If the money is not used, it is forfeited back to the state.
Initially, the closeout funds of more than $978,000 were to be split: $325,000 for the relocation of the Rock Springs Community Center; $370,000 for the Bluffview Community Park; and more than $283,000 for an affordable housing redevelopment project of the Reedsburg South School.
Due to a delay in the Reedsburg project that would have meant the county would give grant funds back to the state, officials instead agreed through a resolution approved by the Sauk County Board of Supervisors in January to redistribute the funds. More than $191,000 was instead allocated to the village of Plain for infrastructure improvements along Nachreiner Avenue, while an additional $35,000 was given to Rock Springs to offset partial fundraising requirements for the village library and more than $57,000 was added to the funds already reserved for the Bluffview park.
“It’s something that obviously is eligible and it qualifies, but it might not have been on the radar for the county without this program,” Pinkus said.
Pinkus said work on the project has been done through the county Land Resources and Environment Department in conjunction with feedback from both the Bluffview Center of Hope Church and the homeowners’ association within the community. The undeveloped land near the pond was given to the county by the homeowners’ association.
Rick Richard, a member of the association who owns an assisted living facility in Bluffview and other land within the community, said the process of turning over the outlots and discussion about the park has been ongoing for about six months. For Richard, the addition of a play space is necessary.
“There is not a decent place, a safe space for kids to be able to gather,” Richard said. “It’s definitely a plus for Bluffview.”
Local property owners mainly expressed a concern over parking space, Richard said. They wanted to ensure people with physical disabilities would have access to a gathering space for families and that there would be enough space in a lot to avoid parking on the road, which could create a safety hazard.
“The first portion we talked about was we wanted to have a shelter, a place where kids could go play basketball, a place where they could barbeque and have some weekends or something in a picnic area,” Richard said. “Though the biggest concern, I think, for the homeowners’ association was that they have a parking area for people to get into it and not have to park on the street and walk two blocks to get there.”
Richard said he hadn’t seen official plans as Monday, so he couldn’t say whether he approved of the layout.
County planners chose landscape architecture firm Damon Farber of Minneapolis in late January at a cost of $46,767, Pinkus said. The first planning meeting was held in mid-February and designs should have more details once they compile feedback from those who take the survey.
The goal is to have the park completed in the fall. A groundbreaking is slated to happen in mid- to late June. Designs are being put together now. Pinkus said the next step is to have surveyors establish the borders of the projected space.