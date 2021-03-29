Sauk County asks for survey input on Bluffview park project set to break ground mid-June

Due to a delay in the Reedsburg project that would have meant the county would give grant funds back to the state, officials instead agreed through a resolution approved by the Sauk County Board of Supervisors in January to redistribute the funds. More than $191,000 was instead allocated to the village of Plain for infrastructure improvements along Nachreiner Avenue, while an additional $35,000 was given to Rock Springs to offset partial fundraising requirements for the village library and more than $57,000 was added to the funds already reserved for the Bluffview park.

“It’s something that obviously is eligible and it qualifies, but it might not have been on the radar for the county without this program,” Pinkus said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pinkus said work on the project has been done through the county Land Resources and Environment Department in conjunction with feedback from both the Bluffview Center of Hope Church and the homeowners’ association within the community. The undeveloped land near the pond was given to the county by the homeowners’ association.

Rick Richard, a member of the association who owns an assisted living facility in Bluffview and other land within the community, said the process of turning over the outlots and discussion about the park has been ongoing for about six months. For Richard, the addition of a play space is necessary.