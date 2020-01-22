Sauk County assistant corporation counsel placed on leave; board faces question of impeding investigation

“I have been advised that you have attempted to circumvent a lawful decision by the county board chair to decline your invitation to place two items on the January 21, 2020 county board agenda," Olson said in the email. "While you may believe that your motives are proper, they are extremely unprofessional and insubordinate. Accordingly, I am immediately placing you on administrative leave pending an investigation of your conduct.”

Both Olson and Witecha declined to comment on the matter.

The county received complaints through its ethics and fraud hotline that its insurance carrier, Wisconsin County Mutual Insurance Corporation, assigned an attorney with Jackson Lewis to investigate, said Alene Kleczek Bolin, the county's administrative coordinator, in an email addressing the county board and county department heads.

In a letter requesting to meet with the entire county board, Ronald Stadler, the attorney investigating the complaints said since the complaints were filed in December there have been additional internal complaints and threats of litigation, all relating to factual allegations.

In the letter Stadler also said that county staff have not been cooperative in his investigations of original and subsequent complaints, and he requested a meeting with the board to inform and discuss the complaints.