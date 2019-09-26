Authorities in Sauk County are investigating a domestic disturbance after someone called 911 and told dispatchers a man had been stabbed — a report deputies could not immediately confirm had occurred.
Sauk County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jeff Spencer said deputies were dispatched at 9:25 p.m. Wednesday a Merrimac residence for a reported domestic disturbance between a father and son.
Spence said a caller had told emergency dispatchers the father had been stabbed, but deputies could not substantiate the report when they arrived on the scene.
The alleged victim was not at the residence. When authorities later made contact with him, the man denied any occurrence of a stabbing at the residence.
"We're not getting any cooperation from the suspect, the victim or the witness," Spencer said.
No arrests were made, and no tentative charges or citations were immediately issued. Spencer said the sheriff's office was not aware of any immediate requests for medical treatment related to the incident.
Deputies collected physical evidence that suggested a disturbance took place, and an investigation remains open.
Spencer said he's not sure if the situation was exaggerated or if the disturbance had cooled down before police arrived. He said the call was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.
He said citizens can call always call Sauk County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Tip-Sauk (847-7285) with information.
Generally speaking, Spencer said police try to make contact with people a couple days after domestic incidents in case they have witness information or to connect victims with advocacy resources such as Hope House.
