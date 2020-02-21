Sauk County Board appoints interim administrative coordinator

Sauk County has appointed an interim administrative coordinator to take over at the beginning of March after the current coordinator announced her resignation earlier this month.
The board unanimously voted at its Wednesday meeting to hire David Bretl, from Public Administration Associates in Oshkosh, to serve in the temporary role. Bretl will start March 10 and will be available until mid-October.
“Tomorrow morning there will be a big sigh of relief by department heads and people in the building,” said Supervisor Chuck Spencer. “I’m going to support this because it’s needed right now.”
According to the company’s letter of interest in the position, Bretl will be taking the lead in the role, but will also have assistance from other associates at the company.
Additionally, the company will assist the county with recruitment and the search process to find a permanent replacement.
Bretl recently retired from serving as the corporation counsel in Walworth County. He had held that job since 2003, according to the company’s letter.
Supervisor Wally Czuprynko emphasized the temporary nature of the position.
“First of all, it’s at the pleasure of the board, that means that we can be displeasured with him at any time we’d like,” said Czuprynko. “Mr. Bretl is retired. Mr. Bretl does not want to be administrative coordinator for Sauk County a year from now. He will come in fill the need until we hire a new administrative coordinator. Mr. Bretl will get a hearty handshake and a nice certificate and go away.”
The need for an interim coordinator comes after the county’s current coordinator Alene Klezcek Bolin announced her resignation in the beginning of February, to pursue an opportunity in state government.
Klezcek Bolin’s last day with the county will be March 1.
She has served the county in the administrative coordinator role since 2017, and worked as an assistant corporation counsel in the county previously. She also previously served as an attorney for the city of Baraboo.
Three other applicants provided resumes for consideration for the interim role, including Assistant Corporation Counsel Jim Witecha.
Board Chairman Peter Vedro expressed concerns about whether Witecha would be eligible for the position as he is currently on administrative leave. Witecha was placed on leave by the currently suspended Corporation Counsel Daniel Olson in January for insubordination.
Vedro asked Attorney James Kalney, who was hired by the board to consult on issues relating to on-going investigations within the county, to provide guidance on Witecha’s eligibility at the Special Executive and Legislative Committee meeting prior to Wednesday’s meeting.
Kalney stated that he did not believe it was in the county’s best interest to consider Witecha for the position of interim administrative coordinator while he remains on administrative leave.
“I would be hesitant to appoint Mr. Witecha while this matter is pending,” said Kalney.
