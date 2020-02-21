Sauk County Board appoints interim administrative coordinator

Sauk County has appointed an interim administrative coordinator to take over at the beginning of March after the current coordinator announced her resignation earlier this month.

The board unanimously voted at its Wednesday meeting to hire David Bretl, from Public Administration Associates in Oshkosh, to serve in the temporary role. Bretl will start March 10 and will be available until mid-October.

“Tomorrow morning there will be a big sigh of relief by department heads and people in the building,” said Supervisor Chuck Spencer. “I’m going to support this because it’s needed right now.”

According to the company’s letter of interest in the position, Bretl will be taking the lead in the role, but will also have assistance from other associates at the company.

Additionally, the company will assist the county with recruitment and the search process to find a permanent replacement.

Bretl recently retired from serving as the corporation counsel in Walworth County. He had held that job since 2003, according to the company’s letter.

Supervisor Wally Czuprynko emphasized the temporary nature of the position.

