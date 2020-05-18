Sauk County Board considers government structure to fill vacant positions

Sauk County officials are considering a possible change to its government and employee structure during its search to fill key vacant positions.
The CountyBoard heard at a special meeting May 14 from John Hochkammer, a consultant from the Wisconsin Counties Association, about different options the county has to replace the empty administrative coordinator position that was vacated by Alene Kleczek Bolin at the beginning of March.
The position is temporarily filled by interim Administrative Coordinator Dave Bretl.
The board considered switching to a county executive or a county administrator or keeping the administrative coordinator position and discussed how the duties differ before filling the managerial position.
According to Hochkammer, a county executive is responsible for preparing and presenting the budget to the board, appointing and removing department heads and making committee assignments with board confirmation.
A county executive position could be created through a board resolution, petition or referendum, and would be elected in the spring every four years.
This position also has the ability to veto board decisions on ordinances and resolutions and reapportionment, however, the board can override a veto with a two-thirds vote. It serves as a statutory role and can only be removed by the governor, Hochkammer said.
Currently, 12 counties in the state have an executive.
County administrators are also responsible for preparing and presenting the budget to the board for approval, as well as appointing and removing department heads, with board approval.
This position is also responsible for appointing committee assignments.
A county administrator position can be created through a resolution, petition or referendum and is appointed and removed by a majority vote of the board. This position does not have the ability to veto board actions.
Twenty eight counties in Wisconsin have administrators.
An administrative coordinator, which is the structure the county currently has, gets most of its responsibility through board resolutions, ordinances and delegation. The board decides if the position is responsible for preparing the budget, having authority over appointing and removing department heads and committee assignments, Hockhammer said.
This position is created through a resolution or ordinance, and is appointed and removed through a majority vote of the board. The position does not have the power to veto board actions.
Thirty-two counties currently have an administrative coordinator.
Board Chairman Tim McCumber, of Merrimac, said he is in favor of the county shifting to a county administrator.
“The county administrator’s role has a lot more legal authority under statute,” McCumber said. “I favor us going to that strategy for leadership.”
The board did not take any action on the position descriptions, and did not give a timeline for when the position might be filled.
The county’s corporation counsel position also remains vacant after the board fired Daniel Olson on May 5, and assistant corporation counsel Jim Witecha resigned in early April.
McCumber said the board plans to decide on an administrative structure and fill that position before exploring options to fill the corporation counsel position.
“If we decide to go this way, then I think it’s important that we finish that hiring process and then look at the corporation counsel office,” McCumber said. “Really just let that administrative person that we bring in be a big part of that discussion.”
