Sauk County Board considers government structure to fill vacant positions

Currently, 12 counties in the state have an executive.

County administrators are also responsible for preparing and presenting the budget to the board for approval, as well as appointing and removing department heads, with board approval.

This position is also responsible for appointing committee assignments.

A county administrator position can be created through a resolution, petition or referendum and is appointed and removed by a majority vote of the board. This position does not have the ability to veto board actions.

Twenty eight counties in Wisconsin have administrators.

An administrative coordinator, which is the structure the county currently has, gets most of its responsibility through board resolutions, ordinances and delegation. The board decides if the position is responsible for preparing the budget, having authority over appointing and removing department heads and committee assignments, Hockhammer said.

This position is created through a resolution or ordinance, and is appointed and removed through a majority vote of the board. The position does not have the power to veto board actions.

Thirty-two counties currently have an administrative coordinator.