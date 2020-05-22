Sauk County board makes changes, adopts new standing rules

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Sauk County Board completed its reorganization following the April 7 election, by officially making changes and adopting its standing board rules Tuesday.

By state statute, the board has to reorganize on the third Tuesday in April, but due to COVID-19, the board was unable to complete this organizational meeting in person, and voted to postpone discussion and adoption of board rules, until its May meeting. The board also made this decision to give newly elected supervisors the chance to review the board’s rules and any proposed amendments.

The board made a number of changes to the rules in regards to internal operations of the board and many county departments.

Changes included determining the number of supervisors present to elect a chairman and vice chairmen. The newly adopted rules state the elections require a majority vote of the board, which is 16 supervisors no matter how many supervisors are in attendance at the meeting.

This rule also stipulates the chairman may not serve in the position for more than two consecutive terms, but may be elected as vice chairman following those two terms.