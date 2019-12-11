Sauk County Board of Health calls for ending vaccinations personal-conviction waivers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"I want to thank you for not blindly diving into this," said Madison Elmore. "Because that's what this would be, blindly trusting the pharmaceutical companies. It would be blindly trusting somebody you've never met and somebody you don't know. I just want to ask you guys, if this passes, what freedoms are next? You guys are our defense between the public and the government overreaching."

People who talked at the meeting also shared personal and family experiences with vaccine injury as why they do not support the resolution.

Abby Inglers shared a story of her brother who had developed an autoimmune disease after receiving a rubella booster vaccination as a child.

"The reason that I am hesitant toward vaccines is that my family has experienced vaccine injury, both my brother and my sister-in-law," said Inglers. "The doctors admitted that this was a vaccine injury, one that happens every one in 30,000 doses given. My brother's health has never been the same since."

While most people who spoke during public comment were opposed to the resolution passing, some like Maureen Murphy, who is a local physician, spoke about the need for people to better understand the benefit vaccines provide.