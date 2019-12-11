Sauk County Board of Health calls for ending vaccinations personal-conviction waivers

The Sauk County Board of Health voted Tuesday to approve a resolution requesting the state end the use of personal-conviction waivers for vaccinations at schools and day cares, despite a large public turnout in opposition.
The resolution requests ending the waivers, which gives parents the option to send their children to schools or day care centers without vaccinations, for non-medical reasons such as religion or other "personal convictions." If the waivers are suspended, children would need all required vaccinations before entering school, unless a medical reason is cited.
Tuesday's meeting was the second time the committee had considered this resolution, having tabled it in November to provide members additional time to research the topic and consider the public comments made by residents of Sauk and surrounding counties at the meeting.
"Part of the reason for putting this resolution forward was to start a community conversation," said Timothy Lawther, Sauk County health officer. "I absolutely hope that we can continue to do that. There are areas of common ground here. I'm wondering where the choice is for the too sick, too young, too compromised individuals who rely on the community to keep them safe is."
Many of the 50 or so people at the meeting opposed the resolution, sharing their experiences with vaccine injury, concerns about government overreach and their reasons for being vaccine hesitant.
"I want to thank you for not blindly diving into this," said Madison Elmore. "Because that's what this would be, blindly trusting the pharmaceutical companies. It would be blindly trusting somebody you've never met and somebody you don't know. I just want to ask you guys, if this passes, what freedoms are next? You guys are our defense between the public and the government overreaching."
People who talked at the meeting also shared personal and family experiences with vaccine injury as why they do not support the resolution.
Abby Inglers shared a story of her brother who had developed an autoimmune disease after receiving a rubella booster vaccination as a child.
"The reason that I am hesitant toward vaccines is that my family has experienced vaccine injury, both my brother and my sister-in-law," said Inglers. "The doctors admitted that this was a vaccine injury, one that happens every one in 30,000 doses given. My brother's health has never been the same since."
While most people who spoke during public comment were opposed to the resolution passing, some like Maureen Murphy, who is a local physician, spoke about the need for people to better understand the benefit vaccines provide.
"I really appreciate all the things that have been said. Perhaps what we can do, and what the board may want to consider is better education. There have been things said tonight that really have not been proven," said Murphy. "There is no evidence showing connections between vaccines and autoimmune diseases. There has been an increase in autism, but we don't know why. What else are we exposed to as well?"
The Board of Health voted 6-1 to recommend approval of the resolution by the county board.
