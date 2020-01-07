Sauk County Board races will top ballot in spring elections

Wedekind of District 1 and Kierzek of District 8 are both incumbent candidates. Kent was appointed Nov. 26 to replace outgoing Scott Sloan, who vacated the seat because he moved out of the district.

Alt said he has not heard of anyone interested in his seat, but he encourages anyone interested in serving as a council member to contact the city to find out how to run before April 7.

Two seats on the Baraboo Police & Fire Commission, held by incumbents Paul Kelly and Robert Madalon, are open on the spring ballot. Only one person, Joseph Viney, has filed nomination papers, according to Zeman, who added that Kelly will likely run as a registered write-in.

Tuesday was the filing deadline for interested candidates to run for office. They are required to collect 50 signatures from the people they would be elected to represent and file the nomination papers with the city by 5 p.m. that day. Candidates can still register to run as a write-in candidate or run as an unregistered write-in candidate once that registration deadline has passed.