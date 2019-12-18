Sauk County board votes against a resolution supporting the end of personal conviction waivers

The Sauk County Board of Supervisors voted down a resolution supporting the Legislature removing the use of personal-conviction waivers for vaccinations.
The resolution requested ending the use of the waivers for vaccinations in schools and day care centers. The waivers give parents the option to opt out of some or all vaccinations and vaccination schedules required in schools and day care centers for any personal reason.
The county board considered the resolution after the Board of Health, which includes supervisors and health department officials, recommended approval at its Dec. 10 meeting, which hosted a packed house for public comment, many in opposition of the resolution.
Tuesday’s board meeting also brought a packed public comment and gallery section. The county board meeting room was at maximum capacity and required the use of an overflow room with a live video stream of the meeting.
More than 40 people registered to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting, a majority speaking on the personal-conviction resolution, said Peter Vedro, the board's chairman.
Many who chose to speak about the resolution during public comment spoke in opposition.
“I’m here tonight to respectfully ask you to vote no to the proposed resolution to remove the personal vaccine exemption,” said Linda Lopez Camarillo, a Baraboo resident. “This is not a pro or against vaccine issue, this is about the fundamental human right to decide what is injected into our own or our children’s bodies.”
Others spoke in favor of the resolution and ending personal conviction waivers.
“I feel that vaccines are the safest and best way to prevent many devastating diseases. Are they without risk? No. The same with any medical procedure, medication or supplement. The risk lies within not vaccinating.”
Sauk County Health Officer Timothy Lawther also addressed the board. He said the bill the Legislature is considering to end the use of personal waivers would be a starting point in solving a growing problem of fewer people receiving vaccinations in the county, state and country.
“I’ve listened to the comments of folks, I appreciate what everyone had to say. I recognize that people are speaking from their hearts and from their personal experiences,” said Lawther. “I have been committed that this is an ongoing conversation, but we do have an opportunity to make some positive in-roads into what is a growing problem in this state and country.”
Approximately 6% of people in Sauk County utilize the personal-conviction waivers in schools and day care centers, which is 40% higher than the rest of Wisconsin, said Lawther.
“Getting a personal-conviction waiver is easy, it is a checked box. It’s signing, saying I want to waive my way out of this process. There are many folks who do that because they have not gone and gotten the immunizations. They sign the paper, get the personal-conviction waiver and never go and do it,” said Lawther. “So some of these convictions are not quite as convincing.”
Supervisor Wally Czuprynko said he was unsure as to why the resolution was being brought before the board, as the resolution would only offer support for a bill proposed to state government and would not create any new ordinances or laws in the county.
“This body can do absolutely nothing about it. We are on the bottom rung of the political ladder. We carry out the mandates of the state,” said Czuprunko. “I assure you that the state Legislature really doesn’t care what every individual county is saying on something that we can take no action on. You need to contact the people who can do something about it. We really can’t."
The resolution failed 8-21, with one supervisor abstaining and one supervisor absent.
