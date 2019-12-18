Sauk County board votes against a resolution supporting the end of personal conviction waivers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Others spoke in favor of the resolution and ending personal conviction waivers.

“I feel that vaccines are the safest and best way to prevent many devastating diseases. Are they without risk? No. The same with any medical procedure, medication or supplement. The risk lies within not vaccinating.”

Sauk County Health Officer Timothy Lawther also addressed the board. He said the bill the Legislature is considering to end the use of personal waivers would be a starting point in solving a growing problem of fewer people receiving vaccinations in the county, state and country.

“I’ve listened to the comments of folks, I appreciate what everyone had to say. I recognize that people are speaking from their hearts and from their personal experiences,” said Lawther. “I have been committed that this is an ongoing conversation, but we do have an opportunity to make some positive in-roads into what is a growing problem in this state and country.”

Approximately 6% of people in Sauk County utilize the personal-conviction waivers in schools and day care centers, which is 40% higher than the rest of Wisconsin, said Lawther.