Sauk County Board votes against holding election to replace board chairman

Supervisor Wally Czuprynko disagreed, stating that since the agenda item was properly noticed and was approved when the board adopted the agenda at the beginning of the meeting, the board should be able to have the election without a motion or vote to bring it to the floor.

“It’s on the agenda. If we do venture into a discussion, it’s going to turn into a debate about whether the current chair should remain or not," said Czuprynko. "That’s not the issue before us. It’s agendized to have a vote. Let the votes speak for themselves.”

Administrative Coordinator Alene Klezcek Bolin also stated that the item is adopted when the the board adopts the agenda at the start of the meetings, and the process that Vedro suggested is not how the county has handled elections in the past.

Supervisor Tim McCumber made a motion to overrule Vedro’s process of voting to hold an election before holding an actual election. The motion failed with 14 in favor of overruling Vedro and 16 opposed.

“My intent in doing this was to just move us on to the election,” said McCumber. “If there is no desire to remove the chair, then there is nothing to fear and you’ll still be sitting at the front of the room.”