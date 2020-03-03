Sauk County Board votes to support Ho-Chunk land acquisition application after previous rejections

The Sauk County Board of Supervisors voted to support the Ho-Chunk Nation's application to take additional land into trust and to withdraw former rejections of the same application.
The Ho-Chunk Nation submitted an application with the Bureau of Indian Affairs to acquire about 650 acres of land near the town of Delton, which would be used for tribal housing, a potential school and a potential mixed-use retail development, said Supervisor and Ho-Chunk legislator Kristin White Eagle.
“This could have the ancillary effect of more small-business development in this part of Sauk County,” said White Eagle. “On behalf of the nation, they did want to express thoughts to the county that you would support this and the consideration of supporting this nation's application at this time.”
The county board considered and rejected the application in 2011 and 2015, when the BIA gave municipalities an opportunity to vote on it.
White Eagle said the application came up for reconsideration in September after being held in waiting with the BIA, which had provided the county the opportunity to consider the application for a third time.
The land the nation seeks has historically belonged to the Ho-Chunk, said White Eagle.
Supervisor Wally Czuprynko spoke in support of the application, stating that the county should support the nation.
“We have seen that the Ho-Chunk Nation has given quite a bit of development in the county,” said Czuprynko. “Lending our support can only result in more jobs, more development and even though we aren’t going to get property tax revenue from it directly, the indirect benefits have shown themselves to be resounding.”
Supervisor Ross Curry of the town of Delton stated that residents are open to the idea of allowing the Ho-Chunk Nation to acquire these lands for residential purposes, but is concerned about the town losing more land.
“They don’t have a problem with land that's for residential or community building, (but) business they have a little problem with that,” said Curry. “You have to understand... since my grandfather came here, the town is half the size it was then. With Wisconsin Dells, the village of Lake Delton, DNR lands, the town just keeps getting shrunk and shrunk and shrunk. The tax base is gone.”
Curry also stated that the board, town of Delton and the Ho-Chunk need to figure out who would be responsible for upkeep of roads, snow removal, emergency services and other services.
“I don’t have a problem with this, I just think there needs to be a discussion who’s going to pay for it,” said Curry. “The town of Delton has limited resources. We’re small and shrinking.”
Supervisor Marty Krueger, who abstained from the vote, said the previous rejections of the application by the county were not because the county did not want to collaborate with the Ho-Chunk.
“I’d love to say yes,” said Krueger. “The objections that were embodied in resolutions in 2011 and 2015 were not because we didn’t want to collaborate. In fact, in our conversations with the nation at that time, we made it very clear that we were anxious to do that but we needed more information about what was going to go there.”
The board voted with 22 in favor and 9 abstaining to withdraw former rejections of the nation's land trust application, and to provide support.
