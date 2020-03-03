Sauk County Board votes to support Ho-Chunk land acquisition application after previous rejections

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We have seen that the Ho-Chunk Nation has given quite a bit of development in the county,” said Czuprynko. “Lending our support can only result in more jobs, more development and even though we aren’t going to get property tax revenue from it directly, the indirect benefits have shown themselves to be resounding.”

Supervisor Ross Curry of the town of Delton stated that residents are open to the idea of allowing the Ho-Chunk Nation to acquire these lands for residential purposes, but is concerned about the town losing more land.

“They don’t have a problem with land that's for residential or community building, (but) business they have a little problem with that,” said Curry. “You have to understand... since my grandfather came here, the town is half the size it was then. With Wisconsin Dells, the village of Lake Delton, DNR lands, the town just keeps getting shrunk and shrunk and shrunk. The tax base is gone.”

Curry also stated that the board, town of Delton and the Ho-Chunk need to figure out who would be responsible for upkeep of roads, snow removal, emergency services and other services.

“I don’t have a problem with this, I just think there needs to be a discussion who’s going to pay for it,” said Curry. “The town of Delton has limited resources. We’re small and shrinking.”