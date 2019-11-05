The Sauk County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council will begin 2020 with the introduction of a re-entry program and the continuation of a Substance Use Diversion and Support program.
The county's Substance Use and Diversion and Support program began in August 2018 and has recently been funded until December 2021. It is an early intervention program which is designed to divert non-violent people with substance abuse problems from entering the criminal justice system by providing treatment, said Regina Baldwin, Sauk County Criminal Justice Programs coordinator.
"We knew there was a need," said Baldwin. "We want to treat the addiction, but we also want to look at any ways that we can improve the thinking process. I like to take a holistic approach and look at the individual and their individual need."
To be eligible for the program, a person must be at least 18, a Sauk County resident with a nonviolent criminal history and a substance abuse problem. To enter into the program, the person must receive a referral, either from a law enforcement officer, the district attorney or from a social contact such as family members or friends. People also can enter by asking for help - a self referral.
When a person is given a referral from law enforcement to SUDS, they are often entering the program as a chance to treat their addiction and have any possible non-violent criminal charges against them dropped after successful completion of the program, said Rebecca Burgess, case manager.
If a person refers them self or is referred by a family member, friends, community members or law enforcement, but does not have pending criminal charges, the program is used to attempt to keep the person out of the criminal justice system, said Burgess.
"We don't want to wait for someone to commit a crime to offer services," said Burgess.
Burgess and staff with the program work with participants to create treatment plans depending on his or her needs. Staff will also provide referrals to inpatient or outpatient treatment, assist in finding them affordable housing and provide support while going through treatment.
The program is a minimum of four months and can last for up to six months and currently has nine participants, with three successful completions.
"I think people can forget that the participants who come to us in these programs are members of the community," said Baldwin. "It's really overwhelming when you get to a certain point in addiction to just change everything, and that's really what we ask people to do when they are in recovery."
The county's new re-entry program would provide a re-entry coordinator who would work in the Sauk County Jail to assist people who are finishing their sentences, said Baldwin. The program is slated to begin at the start of 2020.
The coordinator would assist people being released from prison or jail back into the community with finding housing, completing education requirements like getting a GED as well as helping with job skills so they are able to better acclimate into society.
The program will also feature an education coordinator, who can work with people re-entering the community specifically who do not have high school equivalency diplomas or a GED. Baldwin says she hopes the coordinator will also be able to work on some secondary education opportunities in the future.
The continuation of SUDS and the introduction of a re-entry program are part of a long term plan Baldwin has for CJCC, by providing programs and resources to fill any need gaps in existing programs in the county or state.
"These programs are plugging a hole in the system and I think that Sauk County is really forward thinking," said Baldwin. "We have a long term plan to create programs for opportunities and resources at every point within the system."
