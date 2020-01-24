Sauk County census committee focuses on education, awareness of 2020 survey

The Sauk County Complete Count Committee is working to educate the public about the 2020 census to ensure an accurate count of all residents.

The committee, which is made up of representatives from eight municipalities in the county, is identifying hard-to-reach and hard-to-count populations to provide them with information and different options to participate.

“Our committee started off mostly with people from the different municipalities in Sauk County,” said Haley Hoffman, the Complete Count Committee coordinator. “Since then it’s grown to include quite a few people. Those people represent the hard-to-count communities.”

The committee has identified immigrants as one of their hardest to count populations in the county.

Hoffman said this is because of misinformation many residents received about whether a question regarding citizenship would appear on the census forms. It will not.

“It was discussed whether or not there was going to be a citizenship question,” said Hoffman. “We want to make sure they are filling it out regardless of their citizenship status.”

Hoffman said the group will focus on reducing any hesitancy immigrant residents might have about being counted.