Sauk County census committee focuses on education, awareness of 2020 survey

The Sauk County Complete Count Committee is working to educate the public about the 2020 census to ensure an accurate count of all residents.
The committee, which is made up of representatives from eight municipalities in the county, is identifying hard-to-reach and hard-to-count populations to provide them with information and different options to participate.
“Our committee started off mostly with people from the different municipalities in Sauk County,” said Haley Hoffman, the Complete Count Committee coordinator. “Since then it’s grown to include quite a few people. Those people represent the hard-to-count communities.”
The committee has identified immigrants as one of their hardest to count populations in the county.
Hoffman said this is because of misinformation many residents received about whether a question regarding citizenship would appear on the census forms. It will not.
“It was discussed whether or not there was going to be a citizenship question,” said Hoffman. “We want to make sure they are filling it out regardless of their citizenship status.”
Hoffman said the group will focus on reducing any hesitancy immigrant residents might have about being counted.
Other hard-to-count populations the group has identified include farmers and senior citizens who live in rural areas of the county.
Living in a rural area can present two problems for participation in the census, said Hoffman. Many rural areas have limited internet access, which eliminates the possibility of participating on the census online. So the group has to make sure paper forms are distributed to those who can’t or won’t fill out forms online.
In addition, many rural residents use P.O. boxes to receive mail and Hoffman said the county has been informed that the US Census Bureau will not deliver census documents to P.O. boxes, instead an actual address for those residents is required.
Hoffman said the Census Bureau is working to send information cards to all P.O. boxes informing residents of the need to provide a permanent address to be counted.
“They won’t send a census form to a P.O. box,” said Hoffman. “They need to find out where these people are residing.”
According to the US Census Bureau, in the 2010 census approximately 1 million children up to age 4 were not counted. Because of this, the county identified families with children as a hard-to-count population.
“It’s really important to complete the census because it dictates how much money is allocated to counties for resources, especially resources that deal with children, families and schools,” said Hoffman. “So we want to make sure that we count them.”
Hoffman said the committee includes representatives from the Baraboo School District, to raise awareness about the importance of counting children in the census.
Other hard-to-count populations the committee identified include seasonal residents and people experiencing homelessness.
By April 1, all census forms will be delivered to households across the country. Residents can respond with a paper form, online or over the phone.
