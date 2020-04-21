Sauk County chambers of commerce distribute small business grants to offset COVID-19 closures

“I think, for a small business owner, cash flow is typically tight anyway in terms of margins,” German said. “They were able to make sense of the 30-day, but as they announced the second 30-day, all of their set-aside is gone, so they have to start looking for assistance.”

German plans to mail checks Thursday after a collaborative meeting between the four chambers and the county. The Spring Green Area Chamber of Commerce is also disbursing small business grants.

Hornby said there is no timeline to end grant disbursements among small businesses and that Baraboo will likely continue to provide grant funding until it is depleted. In Sauk Prairie, German said there is a similar goal. She has a tentative plan to provide funds more than once even as about three applications are submitted to them each day. They have more than $58,000 available to provide to small businesses, German said.

“My hope is, because our community has been extremely generous with donating, that these checks will help offset what they lost in April,” German said. “And then if we have dollars left, we can do another round in mid-May.”