Sauk County child care centers can remain open during outbreak

Despite schools preparing to dig in for long-term alternative teaching methods during the spread of the coronavirus, Sauk County child care centers can remain open for now in an attempt to alleviate stress on the workforce.
According to Sauk County Health Department director Tim Lawther, daycare centers are eligible to remain open because they have a lower concentration of people than schools, which allows for children to attend with a lower risk of spreading infection. Lawther said continued access to daycare also makes it easier for parents to continue working unabated.
“Sauk County Public Health recognizes the incredibly important role that our child care centers and early childhood education programs play in the development of our kids and the fabric of our lives,” Lawther said. “In addition to that vital work, they are also making it possible for parents to do the important work they do to keep our community healthy and thriving.”
Lawther cited child care, 4K and Head Start programs as especially important to maintain normalcy during the minimum two-week school closure. He also cited the fact that COVID-19 is not yet widespread in Sauk County as rationale to remain open.
At time of writing, a staff member at Mindi’s Sunshine Playhouse Childcare Center & Kid Zone in Lake Delton confirmed that the facility will remain open for the time being. Baraboo-area centers, such as St. Clare Tommy Bartlett Child Care Center, Li’l Treasures and Bear-A-Boo Daycare are also open as March 17.
The department’s decision to not advise closure comes in the wake of statewide school closures starting March 18, which Gov. Evers said will be in place until at least April 6. Some school districts decided to close immediately in the face of the virus’ spread, including the School District of the Wisconsin Dells.
According to district administrator Terry Slack, the district staff met on March 14 and decided to preempt the statewide closure and shut down schools effective immediately. Slack said that the decision to shut down early is in support of teachers developing alternate paths for student education.
“We’re using (Monday), Tuesday and Wednesday to work with our staff to transition to a way that we’re going to deliver educational services during this closing,” Slack said. “I think the reality is the April 6 deadline they set out last week will probably get extended, I think that’s becoming more and more likely a reality in the weeks to come. By ramping up these couple days right now, I think we’ll be better prepared for the long haul.”
Slack didn’t say whether families should expect kids to be returning to school this spring, but the district has plans in place for families who rely on schools to provide breakfast and lunch to students. In line with the district’s summer meal program, students who are enrolled in the free and reduced lunch program will be able to pick up their meals at the standard community pickup addresses, just as they would during the summer.
As 59 percent of Wisconsin Dells students participate in the free and reduced lunch program, this continued delivery is vital to keep these students fed. As of March 17, delivery will begin to standard locations. Slack said he has already reached out via email to affected families for instructions on picking up deliveries.