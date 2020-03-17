Sauk County child care centers can remain open during outbreak

The department’s decision to not advise closure comes in the wake of statewide school closures starting March 18, which Gov. Evers said will be in place until at least April 6. Some school districts decided to close immediately in the face of the virus’ spread, including the School District of the Wisconsin Dells.

According to district administrator Terry Slack, the district staff met on March 14 and decided to preempt the statewide closure and shut down schools effective immediately. Slack said that the decision to shut down early is in support of teachers developing alternate paths for student education.

“We’re using (Monday), Tuesday and Wednesday to work with our staff to transition to a way that we’re going to deliver educational services during this closing,” Slack said. “I think the reality is the April 6 deadline they set out last week will probably get extended, I think that’s becoming more and more likely a reality in the weeks to come. By ramping up these couple days right now, I think we’ll be better prepared for the long haul.”