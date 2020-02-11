Sauk County committee discusses hiring interim corporation counsel, administrative coordinator

Sauk County’s Executive and Legislative Committee discussed the process for hiring an interim corporation counsel and administrative coordinator at a special meeting Tuesday.
Those jobs are open because Administrative Coordinator Alene Kleczek Bolin announced her resignation Feb. 4 to pursue a different opportunity outside the county and Corporation Counsel Daniel Olson was placed on leave Jan. 21.
The committee discussed the idea of having Sauk County Public Health Director Tim Lawther step into the administrative role before Kleczek Bolin’s last day March 1.
Members also discussed reaching out to GovHR, an agency that could provide the county with an interim administrative coordinator based on criteria the county provides.
The committee took no action, but decided that Kleczek Bolin and committee and County Board Chairman Peter Vedro would contact Lawther to gauge his interest in the interim position, as well as contact GovHR to determine options.
“It would be advantageous for us to be ahead of the curve, in formally recommending until such time as E&L or the Board finds a permanent replacement, that he step in to that position as quickly as possible while Alene is still here, to be able to be brought up to speed as much as he might be able to,” said Vedro. “It does not preclude us from reaching out to GovHR, and getting information on a temporary basis should we need additional support.”
Lawther said he would be interested in filling the interim position if the board offered the opportunity.
“I am very interested in doing whatever I can do to help this county do what it needs to do,” said Lawther. “If that involves the board thinking I can step in an interim role to do that, then I’m very happy and excited about that opportunity.”
The long-term timeline for hiring of a permanent administrative coordinator was also discussed and Supervisor Wally Czuprynko estimated the process would take three to six months and could take place after the upcoming election, under a newly appointed E&L committee.
“It would be a pretty long process,” said Czuprynko. “The administrative coordinator isn’t a position to be taken lightly, I’d say it would take several months.”
Olson was placed on leave over personnel complaints. Prior to his own administrative leave, Olson placed Assistant Corporation Counsel Jim Witecha on leave in January for what was described as insubordination.
“We need some sort of plan for a corporation counsel to address the legal needs of Sauk County,” said Kleczek Bolin. “There are several outstanding issues that continue and are urgent.”
With both Olson and Witecha on leave, the department has only two attorneys working, one who handles child support and a contracted attorney for the Health and Human Services Department.
Kleczek Bolin suggested seeking neutral outside counsel, as well as taking Witecha off administrative leave to serve in the interim role.
“I think if there could be a neutral attorney that would be willing to help, or you know all of the things that we need help with, I know this is a sore subject, but attorney Witecha would be more than qualified to do also,” she said.
The committee also discussed the idea of contacting the Baraboo City attorney for assistance or contracting with an outside law firm.
The board on Friday hired attorney James Kalney of the Milwaukee law firm of Davis and Kuelthau to represent it regarding the current investigations of county employees and elected officials. Kalney will not represent the county in other matters or act as a corporation counsel, the board decided at Friday's meeting.
Both hiring matters will be considered for action at the next E&L Committee meeting at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 19, followed by the next regular full board meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. that day.
