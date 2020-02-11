Sauk County committee discusses hiring interim corporation counsel, administrative coordinator

Lawther said he would be interested in filling the interim position if the board offered the opportunity.

“I am very interested in doing whatever I can do to help this county do what it needs to do,” said Lawther. “If that involves the board thinking I can step in an interim role to do that, then I’m very happy and excited about that opportunity.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The long-term timeline for hiring of a permanent administrative coordinator was also discussed and Supervisor Wally Czuprynko estimated the process would take three to six months and could take place after the upcoming election, under a newly appointed E&L committee.

“It would be a pretty long process,” said Czuprynko. “The administrative coordinator isn’t a position to be taken lightly, I’d say it would take several months.”

Olson was placed on leave over personnel complaints. Prior to his own administrative leave, Olson placed Assistant Corporation Counsel Jim Witecha on leave in January for what was described as insubordination.

“We need some sort of plan for a corporation counsel to address the legal needs of Sauk County,” said Kleczek Bolin. “There are several outstanding issues that continue and are urgent.”