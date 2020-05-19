Sauk County committee looks for budget solutions after $2 million revenue shortfall

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Following major business closures due to COVID-19, Sauk County’s sales tax revenue is down $2 million and the county’s finance committee is looking at ways to recover as businesses begin to reopen.

The county is projecting a loss of more than $2 million in sales tax revenue due to closures -- about 20 percent of its budgeted $9.8 million sales tax revenue for the year.

“That’s a pretty good-sized number,” said Kerry Beghin, the county's finance director. “We don’t really know the impacts of this yet, it depends on how long this lasts.”

The projected losses are from April and the beginning of May, and there is hope that that will be the extent of it for the year, said Finance Committee Chairman Marty Krueger of Reedsburg.

The committee at its meeting last week discussed how the county might recover from these losses, once major tourist spots like resorts in Lake Delton and Wisconsin Dells are able to open again.

Krueger suggested having an analytics consultant with the Wisconsin Counties Association address the committee to look at projections and help figure out how the county may recover from the losses.