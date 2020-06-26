Sauk County considered, passed on partnership with Madison Mallards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sauk County is considering a partnership with the Madison Mallards and other semi-pro sports teams who are looking for locations to play games outside of Dane County — where they are unable to play due to COVID-19.

Community Development Coordinator Jared Pinkus said the county was approached by the semi-pro baseball team Madison Mallards about the possibility of the team playing at Jaycee Athletic Park in Sauk City.

Pinkus said the opportunity to partner with the team passed earlier this week and the county ultimately decided against it for now.

“The turnaround for them for needing a decision was super quick, I think that’s what the challenge was there, getting all of the questions and concerns answered,” said Pinkus. “With COVID going on right now, if we hosted a larger event, we’d have to be careful. The team presented an amazing plan.”

The team presented a detailed plan on how to host the events while allowing for social distancing of patrons of the games, said County Board Chairman Tim McCumber at the county's Economic Development Committee meeting Thursday.