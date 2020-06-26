Sauk County considered, passed on partnership with Madison Mallards

Sauk County is considering a partnership with the Madison Mallards and other semi-pro sports teams who are looking for locations to play games outside of Dane County — where they are unable to play due to COVID-19.
Community Development Coordinator Jared Pinkus said the county was approached by the semi-pro baseball team Madison Mallards about the possibility of the team playing at Jaycee Athletic Park in Sauk City.
Pinkus said the opportunity to partner with the team passed earlier this week and the county ultimately decided against it for now.
“The turnaround for them for needing a decision was super quick, I think that’s what the challenge was there, getting all of the questions and concerns answered,” said Pinkus. “With COVID going on right now, if we hosted a larger event, we’d have to be careful. The team presented an amazing plan.”
The team presented a detailed plan on how to host the events while allowing for social distancing of patrons of the games, said County Board Chairman Tim McCumber at the county's Economic Development Committee meeting Thursday.
“I think they had a pretty solid plan,” said McCumber. “They had a plan to isolate guests into sections. So let's say, for example, you buy tickets and you go to the game and you’re in section 200. Guests in that section would be temperature-checked before they came in, they would be wearing masks, sitting six feet apart. The same sections would be limited to the same restrooms and concessions area so hypothetically if you did have a breakout you could track it.”
While the county has passed on the opportunity to partner with the team for now, it is considering the possibility of working with the team on single games and exhibition games in the future, Pinkus said.
The county is also considering the possibility of working with other semi-pro teams who are unable to play due to coronavirus, as well as the possibility of hosting concerts.
"I know conversations are still going on with them and some other teams, whether it’s just one off event or an exhibition game,” said Pinkus. “Whatever it may be, it’s a potentially great opportunity.”
Pinkus said having large tourist attractions like sports or concerts coming to Sauk City would mean big economic development for the county.
