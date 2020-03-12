Sauk County considering suspending third party complaint system, explores new options

Sauk County officials are considering suspending its ethics and fraud complaint hotline while exploring options for receiving and handling complaints.
The county board’s Executive and Legislative Committee voted to recommend the temporary suspension of the Lighthouse hotline, while the Personnel and Insurance Committee creates new processes for receiving and handling complaints.
The Lighthouse hotline is the third-party system the county has used since February 2018 to receive any complaints from county residents and employees regarding ethics code violations, fraud, conduct violations or threats.
The committee discussed desires to have a more detailed and clear process for how the county receives complaints, as well as the process for how the county handles complaints once they are received.
Committee Chairman Peter Vedro said the hotline has been misused in some instances, or lacked clarity, making it difficult for the county to investigate the seriousness of complaints.
“There needs to be some greater level of specificity. That to me is what’s missing in the Lighthouse. We are retroactively seeking specificity, as opposed to requiring specificity on the front end,” said Vedro. “The divisiveness allows it to be used in a way that was not really intended.”
Currently, the board's policy on the ethics hotline is that once the county receives a complaint through the Lighthouse system, the Audit Committee meets and determines how to handle the complaint.
Complaints are currently handled by department heads or supervisors or by outside legal counsel, which is assigned by Wisconsin County Mutual Insurance Corporation, the county’s insurance provider, said the county's Human Resources Director Michelle Posewitz.
Members of the committee also noted the importance of having some form of system that allows for residents to submit complaints or concerns and keeping that process anonymous.
“The advantages to this third-party vendor is it would protect a little more of anonymity for whoever does it,” said Bill Hambrecht, committee vice chairman. “Maybe it reaches out a little more to the outside community. It has value there.”
Since the adoption of the Lighthouse service in 2018, the county received four complaints in 2018, three complaints in December 2019 all of which are still pending, and nine complaints in 2020, six of which are still pending investigation.
Use of the Lighthouse service costs the county about $1,000 per year, said Posewitz.
