Sauk County considers creating county administrator position to fill vacant position

The sample job description the committee considered states the county administrator would be responsible for supervising department heads, coordinating the work of departments and the interviewing and hiring of department heads — with final approval of the board.

The administrator would be responsible for preparing and submitting the budget for board approval, and assisting the county board with policy and operations, such as preparing research or reports the board would need.

According to the sample job description, the candidate would be required to have a master’s degree in public administration or business administration, 10 years of experience in business or government, five years in county government experience and a valid state driver’s license.

The committee discussed the hiring process for the position, and would likely hire a consulting firm to find and vet candidates prior to the interviewing process..

Bretl, while serving as interim administrative coordinator, is a partner at Public Administration Associates, a firm out of Oshkosh, which could assist the board in the hiring process for a new administrative coordinator or county administrator.