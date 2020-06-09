Sauk County considers creating county administrator position to fill vacant position

Sauk County's plan to change its leadership structure could be starting to take shape.
The administrative coordinator position was left vacant in March after former coordinator Alene Klezeck Bolin left the county for a position with the state. The position has been temporarily filled by Interim Administrative Coordinator Dave Bretl.
At its June 2 meeting, the Executive and Legislative Committee considered the creation of a county administrator position, and discussed a sample job description.
“It’s a big decision for an organization,” Bretl said. “I would encourage you to move forward though with the replacement plan, I think it would benefit your organization and departments to get your permanent leader in here. It’s important. There is a lot of uncertainty with the departments.”
County administrators are also responsible for preparing and presenting the budget to the board for approval, as well as appointing and removing department heads, with board approval. An administrative coordinator, which is the structure the county currently has, gets most of its responsibility through board resolutions, ordinances and delegation.
The position can be created through resolution, petition or referendum. It is appointed and removed through a majority vote of the board.
The sample job description the committee considered states the county administrator would be responsible for supervising department heads, coordinating the work of departments and the interviewing and hiring of department heads — with final approval of the board.
The administrator would be responsible for preparing and submitting the budget for board approval, and assisting the county board with policy and operations, such as preparing research or reports the board would need.
According to the sample job description, the candidate would be required to have a master’s degree in public administration or business administration, 10 years of experience in business or government, five years in county government experience and a valid state driver’s license.
The committee discussed the hiring process for the position, and would likely hire a consulting firm to find and vet candidates prior to the interviewing process..
Bretl, while serving as interim administrative coordinator, is a partner at Public Administration Associates, a firm out of Oshkosh, which could assist the board in the hiring process for a new administrative coordinator or county administrator.
“The idea of having Dave (Bretl) do the search for us, what I personally like about it is I feel like he knows this organization and i don’t want to kind of throw him out and bring someone else in,” said Board Chairman Tim McCumber, of Merrimac.
The county board will likely discuss and possibly take action on the position at its June 16 meeting.
