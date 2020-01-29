Sauk County Corporation Counsel placed on paid leave; County Board chairman says action invalid

“What I suggested to the board is that as a result of these concerns, that in the best interest of Sauk County, I would suggest that we cancel tonight's meeting,” said Vedro. “All I can do is recommend, but each supervisor can review this information and make a determination about whether they will attend tonight.”

Instead, Vedro suggested rescheduling the meeting for the first week of February or discussing the matters in closed session at the next regular board meeting.

Eighteen supervisors attended the special meeting Tuesday night, enough for a quorum to be present and enable the board to legally hold the meeting and take action. Vedro, Olson and Vice Chairman William Hambrecht did not attend the meeting along with 11 other supervisors.

Following the meeting, Vedro said he plans to reinstate Olson, as he believes the meeting was illegal making any action taken during the meeting invalid.

“Corporation Counsel Dan Olson is the chief legal counsel of Sauk County, with all the rights and responsibilities he is empowered to perform," Vedro said.