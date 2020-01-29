Sauk County Corporation Counsel placed on paid leave; County Board chairman says action invalid

Sauk County’s Corporation Counsel Daniel Olson was placed on paid leave following a special County Board meeting Tuesday to discuss personnel complaints and possible litigation the county could face.
The special meeting came after the board's regular Jan. 21 meeting when attorney Ronald Stadler from the Jackson Lewis law firm requested a meeting with the entire board.
Stadler has been assigned by the county’s insurance carrier, Wisconsin County Mutual Insurance Corporation, to investigate multiple personnel complaints and possible litigation against the county. Stadler said in an email to County Board Chairman Peter Vedro that the special meeting request was prompted by resistance to his investigation.
During the Jan. 21 meeting, supervisors circulated a petition for a special board meeting regarding the matter after disagreeing with Vedro’s choice to have Stadler meet with the county’s Executive and Legislative Committee first.
The action taken at the meeting to place Olson on leave is in effect until Stadler's investigation is concluded.
Vedro sent an email Tuesday to the county board, recommending the cancellation of the special meeting and shared a letter with a legal opinion from Olson and an outside attorney.
The letter stated that the meeting was not specific enough for adequate notice under Wisconsin Open Meetings Laws and there were inconsistencies between the proposed agenda on the petition versus the agenda that was noticed. Vedro said in the email he had concerns about liability the county would face if they held the meeting.
“What I suggested to the board is that as a result of these concerns, that in the best interest of Sauk County, I would suggest that we cancel tonight's meeting,” said Vedro. “All I can do is recommend, but each supervisor can review this information and make a determination about whether they will attend tonight.”
Instead, Vedro suggested rescheduling the meeting for the first week of February or discussing the matters in closed session at the next regular board meeting.
Eighteen supervisors attended the special meeting Tuesday night, enough for a quorum to be present and enable the board to legally hold the meeting and take action. Vedro, Olson and Vice Chairman William Hambrecht did not attend the meeting along with 11 other supervisors.
Following the meeting, Vedro said he plans to reinstate Olson, as he believes the meeting was illegal making any action taken during the meeting invalid.
“Corporation Counsel Dan Olson is the chief legal counsel of Sauk County, with all the rights and responsibilities he is empowered to perform," Vedro said.
Additionally, Vedro asked Olson to provide a legal opinion on the legality of the Jan. 28 meeting, in which Olson states in a letter to Vedro there was an insufficient number of votes for the action to carry. There were 15 votes in favor, however Olson states that according to state law the number of votes required to discipline a Corporation Counsel is a majority of the entire board which would be 16, not a majority present at the meeting.
Olson also states that the vote is flawed because four votes made by supervisors who are being investigated for possible criminal misconduct were counted. According to the board's rules, Olson states, supervisors with conflicts of interest should request to be allowed to leave the room for discussion and action.
In an email Wednesday to the entire county board, Vedro states that he will be filing a complaint regarding the meeting to the county's district attorney.
"It is painfully clear that actions taken against Mr. Olson are retaliation for his work and efforts as Sauk County Corporation Counsel to report substantial misconduct, some of it potentially criminal, by a few county officials and staff," said Vedro in the email. "Such abuse of authority cannot and will not be supported or acknowledged by me or anyone else who still believes in good government."
Vedro said he has also petitioned for a special meeting Feb. 7, when the board will discuss all legal concerns regarding the release of Olson’s investigations of county officials and employees to the district attorney and personnel complaints the county has received.
Following the motion to put Olson on leave, Supervisor Carl Gruber attempted to make a motion to reinstate Assistant Corporation Counsel Jim Witecha, who was placed on leave following a request that agenda items regarding the complaints be added to the Jan. 21 board meeting.
The motion would have designated Witecha as interim corporation counsel and provided pay from when he was on leave.
However, Stadler recommended the board not take action on the motion, as the agenda for the meeting did not specify any discussion or action relating to that matter and would not be proper.
“I do think taking that action tonight is not a logical flow out of the closed session. I don’t think the board should act upon that tonight because it hasn’t been noticed,” said Stadler.
