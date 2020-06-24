Sauk County creates COVID19 task force to serve as advisory committee for health department

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sauk County created a COVID-19 task force to serve as an advisory committee to the health department as the county moves to phases two and three of reopening.

The task force will consist of the county’s health director, emergency management director, sheriff, district attorney, community development director and the board of health chairman. The county board chairman, interim administrative coordinator and interim corporation counsel will also be included.

County Chairman Tim McCumber said the committee will serve as a group of advisors for the county’s health officer, Tim Lawther, and ensure streamlined communication between county departments and the public so everyone receives the same message regarding the county’s reopening plan.

“That’s a lot of decisions we’ve put on Tim Lawther. Our intention isn’t to usurp his authority as the health expert. I think he is that expert and he has the right to be,” McCumber said. “These decisions affect a lot of people, to the legal aspect to the daily living aspect. All of these people represent the legal expertise and they bring in some of the expertise from the business community. I felt very strongly that we should be working collaboratively.”

Lawther said he was supportive of the committee.